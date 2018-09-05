Former USA Hockey executive Jim Johannson will become the sixth former University of Wisconsin men's hockey player or coach to receive the Lester Patrick Award for service to American hockey.
Johannson, who died on Jan. 21 at age 53, will be honored during the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Dec. 12 in Nashville. His wife, Abby, will receive the trophy.
After his playing career, Johannson started a long career as a hockey executive, first in the junior ranks and then at USA Hockey.
He oversaw selection of men's teams for the Olympics, World Championship and World Junior Championship.
"Jim Johannson's entire playing career and professional life were dedicated to the game of hockey," NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. "From his playing days at the University of Wisconsin and for U.S. National and Olympic teams, through his two-decade career at USA Hockey, Jim worked tirelessly to grow our game at all levels in the United States."
Former Badgers coach Bob Johnson was UW's first recipient of the Lester Patrick Trophy in 1988. He was joined by his son, Mark, in 2011. Coach Jeff Sauer (2011) and players Brian Mullen (1995) and Mike Richter (2009) also have been honored.
Johannson played for UW from 1982 to 1986, winning a national championship in 1983. He scored 63 goals and recorded 130 points in 148 games.
Two years after his brother, John, won the team's Ivan B. Williamson Scholastic Award, he was named its recipient in 1986. He was a two-time UW Athletic Board scholar as the player with the highest grade-point average on the men's hockey team.
Alongside current Badgers coach Tony Granato, Johannson was a Western Collegiate Hockey Association All-Academic selection in the 1984-85 and 1985-86 seasons.
He also shared Olympic ice with Granato in 1988 and played for the U.S. again in 1992.
Johannson also was selected for the UW Athletics Hall of Fame this year. That induction ceremony is scheduled for Friday.