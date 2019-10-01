Former University of Wisconsin associate head coach Don Granato has been hospitalized with a severe case of pneumonia, his NHL team announced Tuesday.
The Buffalo Sabres said Granato, who was hired as an assistant coach in June, was taking a medical leave from the team.
Badgers coach Tony Granato has been away from the team this week to support his brother, who was part of the Badgers staff in the 2016-17 season.
Don Granato, 52, left the Badgers in 2017 for a job as an assistant coach with the Chicago Blackhawks.
He played for UW from 1987 to 1991 and started his coaching career in 1993.
Sean Dhooghe injured in practice
Badgers right wing Sean Dhooghe left Tuesday morning's practice, appearing to favor his left arm, after a heavy collision with the end boards.
The junior, who led UW with 15 goals last season, lost his footing while driving toward the net during a drill. He received attention from the team's athletic trainer and skated off the ice on his own, doubled over.
Badgers coaches did not have an update on the extent of Dhooghe's injury after Tuesday's practice.
No. 16 UW opens the season at No. 11 Boston College on Oct. 11.