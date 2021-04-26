Former Capitols captain Carson Bantle transfers to Badgers men's hockey team

That desire grew in two years playing for the Capitols, a period that also changed the outlook for the 6-foot-5 forward. He started as a third- or fourth-line player who put up 10 goals and 10 assists in 62 games in 2018-19.

A bigger role in the next season put him 12th in the USHL with 49 points in 49 games. He was drafted in the fifth round by the NHL's Arizona Coyotes in 2020.

"Having that experience, already playing a few games and getting those underneath my belt, I think that those were huge for me," Bantle said.

The same goes for NCAA hockey.

"Now that I know what it's like, I'll be able to focus on more of the things I need to work on, which will get me ready for next year," he said.

Speed and strength are high on that list. Bantle played at 205 pounds with Michigan Tech after being recorded at 194 early in his draft year with the Capitols. He's filling out his tall frame and learning how he can be a productive player at higher levels.

His freshman season was disrupted by a separated shoulder that made him miss 11 games in February. He was a left wing on the third and fourth lines after he returned.