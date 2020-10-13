Former Badgers women's hockey star Meghan Duggan announces playing retirement

One of the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team's all-time greats has announced her retirement as a player.
Meghan Duggan, who won three NCAA championships with the Badgers and played in the Olympics three times, said Tuesday she's done playing.
Duggan, 33, captained the U.S. to the 2018 Olympic gold medal after taking silver in 2010 and 2014.
She also won seven World Championships with the U.S. but hasn't played internationally since the 2018 Olympics. She gave birth to her first child in February.
Duggan won the Patty Kazmaier Award as the top Division I women's hockey player in 2010-11, a senior season that cemented her place as one of the Badgers' best.
Her 87 points, 48 assists and plus-69 plus/minus rating all are still UW records. She scored a goal in nine straight games from Oct. 30 to Dec. 5, also a Badgers record.
UW capped off that season with Duggan's third NCAA title — she also was part of title teams in 2007 and 2009 — and she shared the Frozen Four Most Outstanding Player award with teammate Hilary Knight.
Duggan is UW's all-time leader in postseason scoring with 46 points in 28 games and is third in points. Her total of 238 points trails only Knight (262) and Brianna Decker (244).
Beyond her on-ice accomplishments, Duggan was part of a movement to secure better accommodations for members of the U.S. women's hockey team. She was a de facto spokesperson for the players when they announced they would boycott the 2017 World Championship scheduled to be played in Michigan if USA Hockey didn't agree to increased wages, better insurance and larger performance bonuses.
The players and USA Hockey agreed to a four-year contract that included the creation of an advisory group to help promote women's hockey.
In an interview before the 2018 Olympics, Duggan looked back at her time with the U.S. team.
"I've dedicated my life to this program, and I want to see it flourish years beyond when I'm done playing," she said.
