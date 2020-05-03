Former Badgers star Rob Andringa says he's 'doing fine' as he starts in-home hospice care

Former University of Wisconsin men’s hockey standout Rob Andringa, who was diagnosed with colon cancer in December 2017, is receiving an outpouring of support from friends, teammates and the hockey community after word that he's set to start in-home hospice care.
"I'm doing fine," Andringa said in a text message. "... We will know more in (the) future but for now, I'm at home and feeling good."
Andringa’s wife, Christi, wrote on the family’s CaringBridge page that a doctor recommended that "Rob discontinue chemo and begin hospice. Challenging news to hear, but we are committed to live on with hope, love and God's grace."
Former teammate Duane Derksen posted a video with his family:
#Ringostrong ❤️🙏❤️🙏❤️@BadgerMHockey pic.twitter.com/sIoQ5qshxN— Duke (@DuanedKaren) May 2, 2020
Other tweets of support, many with the #RingoStrong hashtag, came from around the hockey world and beyond.
Retweet for RINGO! #ringostrong pic.twitter.com/KnGaYVRhPs— State Street Brats (@StateStreetBrat) May 2, 2020
All day - we love you man @robandringa #ringostrong pic.twitter.com/20UMRuk8ej— Doug Macdonald (@goinshelf44) May 1, 2020
This photo epitomizes Rob Andringa . A true “ Champion “ in every way . Love ya man !— Mel Pearson (@CoachPearsonUM) May 3, 2020
Prayers and thoughts to you and your family #ringostrong pic.twitter.com/idpeiXnJQO
Didn’t get to know this guy until I came to Wisco and heard about this hockey guy with a great golf game at Nakoma CC. Little did I know how great of friend and man I would get to know for over 15 years now. Thinking and prayers @robandringa love you brother! pic.twitter.com/GRGqekNkuv— Bret Bielema (@BretBielema) May 2, 2020
Rob Andringa, 51, played in a team-record 179 games as a defenseman from 1987-91. Earlier this year, he was presented with the Gramps O'Sheridan Award for extraordinary service to Badgers men's hockey program.
The Madison native, who now lives near the Twin Cities, helped UW to a national title in 1990. He finished seventh in career assists for a UW defenseman (88) and 10th in points for a UW defenseman (103).
Andringa has done color commentary for Badgers radio and TV broadcasts as well as work for the Big Ten Network. In 2018, he said returning to the TV booth alongside Brian Posick would "give me as much medicine as any chemo pill would ever give me."
