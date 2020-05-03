Former Badgers star Rob Andringa says he's 'doing fine' as he starts in-home hospice care

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Former University of Wisconsin men’s hockey standout Rob Andringa, who was diagnosed with colon cancer in December 2017, is receiving an outpouring of support from friends, teammates and the hockey community after word that he's set to start in-home hospice care.

"I'm doing fine," Andringa said in a text message. "... We will know more in (the) future but for now, I'm at home and feeling good."

Andringa’s wife, Christi, wrote on the family’s CaringBridge page that a doctor recommended that "Rob discontinue chemo and begin hospice. Challenging news to hear, but we are committed to live on with hope, love and God's grace."

Former teammate Duane Derksen posted a video with his family:

Other tweets of support, many with the #RingoStrong hashtag, came from around the hockey world and beyond.

Rob Andringa, 51, played in a team-record 179 games as a defenseman from 1987-91. Earlier this year, he was presented with the Gramps O'Sheridan Award for extraordinary service to Badgers men's hockey program.