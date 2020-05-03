You are the owner of this article.
Former Badgers star Rob Andringa says he's 'doing fine' as he starts in-home hospice care
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Derksen family from tweet

Former Badgers goaltender Duane Derksen, right, and his family share messages supporting Rob Andringa.

 VIA @DUANEDKAREN ON TWITTER

Former University of Wisconsin men’s hockey standout Rob Andringa, who was diagnosed with colon cancer in December 2017, is receiving an outpouring of support from friends, teammates and the hockey community after word that he's set to start in-home hospice care.

"I'm doing fine," Andringa said in a text message. "... We will know more in (the) future but for now, I'm at home and feeling good."

Andringa’s wife, Christi, wrote on the family’s CaringBridge page that a doctor recommended that "Rob discontinue chemo and begin hospice. Challenging news to hear, but we are committed to live on with hope, love and God's grace."

Former teammate Duane Derksen posted a video with his family:

Other tweets of support, many with the #RingoStrong hashtag, came from around the hockey world and beyond.

Rob Andringa, 51, played in a team-record 179 games as a defenseman from 1987-91. Earlier this year, he was presented with the Gramps O'Sheridan Award for extraordinary service to Badgers men's hockey program. 

The Madison native, who now lives near the Twin Cities, helped UW to a national title in 1990. He finished seventh in career assists for a UW defenseman (88) and 10th in points for a UW defenseman (103).

Andringa has done color commentary for Badgers radio and TV broadcasts as well as work for the Big Ten Network. In 2018, he said returning to the TV booth alongside Brian Posick would "give me as much medicine as any chemo pill would ever give me."

