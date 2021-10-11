Former Badgers star Cole Caufield starts his first full NHL season as a favorite for a rookie award

Caufield scored all four of his playoff goals in Montreal's six-game semifinal series against Vegas last season, elevating his profile a little more.

There's no great secret to continually having to top yourself, he said.

"I think the only way to beat it is just to be consistent," Caufield said this summer when asked the all-too-familiar question. "Obviously, you can win the Stanley Cup, but it's a really hard road to get there. Just being around those veteran guys in the locker room to see how important every shift is in those games and how serious it really is, it's the hardest trophy in the world in my opinion to win.

"Just being able to go through it with those guys and kind of learn and experience that in your first year is something that I'll take with me throughout my career," he said.

Caufield was one of 13 former Badgers players expected to be on NHL opening-day rosters. Three others are out with injuries and not part of the initial 23-player squads: Carolina's Jake Gardiner needs surgery for hip and back injuries and is on long-term injured reserve; Chicago's Wyatt Kalynuk (sprained right ankle) is on injured reserve; and Edmonton's Dylan Holloway (broken left wrist) is on the injured non-roster list.