Former Badgers players Joe Pavelski, Ryan McDonagh eye 2nd try at Stanley Cup

There's a lot of time for players to get lost in their own heads while in the Stanley Cup playoffs bubble.

Sure, there are card games, video games and the perusal of new food delivery sources to occupy them. Anything to break up the hours spent in the same hotel room that has been home for months.

When the mind wanders, it can go to thoughts of what they're playing for. The Stanley Cup is four wins away for the Dallas Stars and the Tampa Bay Lightning, with Game 1 on Saturday night in Edmonton, Alberta, and former University of Wisconsin players on both sides.

"The biggest thing is the understanding that that's all right," former Badgers center Joe Pavelski said about Cup dreams, which he's living with Dallas. "That's why we're doing this. We're trying to get to the highest level, test our skills to feel that pressure but really test what we've got and go out and try to win four series. We're at that last step and it's going to be the toughest one."

When names are engraved onto the Cup after the series, either Pavelski or Tampa Bay defenseman Ryan McDonagh will be the 15th Badgers alumnus to be represented as a player.

Will it be the one who left the captain's role at his former team with a chance to help his new group reach the top?