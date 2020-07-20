Former Badgers player Mick Messner chooses Merrimack as transfer destination

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Madison native Mick Messner plans to continue his hockey career at Merrimack after departing the University of Wisconsin through the NCAA transfer portal.

The center, however, is unsure when he will become eligible to play for the North Andover, Massachusetts, school. NCAA transfer rules generally require a player to sit out one season after transferring, but the body has granted waivers in some situations.

Messner, 21, confirmed earlier this month that he had entered the transfer portal after playing two seasons with the Badgers. He declined an interview request but said he had "only positive things to say about the University of Wisconsin."

The center was a healthy scratch at the end of the 2019-20 season. He sat out the last four games and eight of the last nine to wrap up the campaign with one goal and one assist in 23 contests.

When he did play last season, Messner was limited to fourth-line minutes and the penalty kill on a team that was deep at center. He led the team in faceoffs in each of his two seasons, winning 53.3% as a sophomore and 48.9% as a freshman.