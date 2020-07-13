Former Badgers men's hockey players back in NHL camps as return to play draws closer

Twelve of the 16 former University of Wisconsin men's hockey players who skated at the NHL level in 2019-20 were due in training camps Monday as the league reached the next phase of its return to play.
A 13th former UW player, New York Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller, is in the Phase 3 camp with the team but isn't eligible to participate in the Stanley Cup qualifiers that start Aug. 1. He signed with the Rangers in March after the Badgers' season ended, too late to be included for postseason play.
NHL teams formally returned to practice Monday after five weeks of voluntary small-group trainings as the league continues toward a playoff tournament for 24 of 31 teams after a 4½-month pause in games because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Forward Luke Kunin, who's at higher risk for serious complications from the coronavirus because he has Type 1 diabetes, took the ice with the Minnesota Wild.
Players can opt out of the season resumption but have to notify their team by 4 p.m. Monday. Montreal's Max Domi, who also has Type 1 diabetes, has agreed with the Canadiens to wait a week to 10 days to decide whether he'll participate.
Kunin, who was the Badgers' captain as a sophomore in 2016-17 before signing with the Wild, told reporters last month that he intended to participate when the season resumed.
"He's been in, and he's healthy and doing great," Wild general manager Bill Guerin told the Star Tribune. "We haven't been told anything by Luke or anything, and he hasn't shown any concerns."
Kunin joined defenseman Ryan Suter, a Madison native who played for UW in 2003-04, on the Wild roster.
In Boston, center Trent Frederic was included on the roster for the Bruins' training camp, where 30 skaters and an unlimited number of goaltenders are allowed. Teams have to trim their rosters to 28 skaters and 31 players total for Phase 4, the return to play in hub cities Toronto and Edmonton as the teams chase the Stanley Cup.
Frederic played only two games at the NHL level in the regular season, both in November. He led the American Hockey League with 148 penalty minutes in 59 games for Providence before the season ended early in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The rest of the former Badgers players who are back in training camps:
• Right wing Craig Smith of Madison and center Kyle Turris with Nashville.
• Goaltender Brian Elliott with Philadelphia.
• Defenseman Jake Gardiner with Carolina.
• Defenseman Ryan McDonagh with Tampa Bay.
• Center Joe Pavelski of Plover with Dallas.
• Defenseman Justin Schultz with Pittsburgh.
• Defenseman Brendan Smith with the Rangers.
• Center Derek Stepan with Arizona.
Forward Cameron Hughes, who played one game with Boston in November but spent the rest of the season in the AHL, wasn't included in the Bruins' camp roster.
Buffalo defensemen Jake McCabe of Eau Claire and Detroit defenseman Cody Goloubef's teams didn't qualify by points percentage when the NHL regular season was halted on March 12. Nor did New Jersey, with which center Ben Street played three games in January.
THE BRACKET IS SET 🙌— NHL (@NHL) July 11, 2020
Who's your pick to win the #StanleyCup? pic.twitter.com/UsXpgYL44n
While the top four teams in each conference will play a round-robin series to determine seeding for the first round of the playoffs, the rest of the teams will be matched for best-of-five qualifying round series.
Pavelski's Stars are in the top four in the Western Conference in Edmonton, while McDonagh's Lightning, Elliott's Flyers and Frederic's Bruins will square off for the top Eastern seed in Toronto.
The #StanleyCup Qualifiers are going to be an exciting 10-day stretch of hockey. https://t.co/IErZJ2hifT pic.twitter.com/Ya2wwxuhSs— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) July 10, 2020
Two qualifying round series have former Badgers players on opposite sides. Brendan Smith and the Rangers play Gardiner and the Hurricanes starting Aug. 1. Craig Smith, Turris and Nashville face Stepan and Arizona starting Aug. 2.
All games will be played without fans in the venue. Once they travel to the hub cities, team personnel will be confined to what the NHL is calling secure zones at arenas, practice facilities, hotels and restaurants.
