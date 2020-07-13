Former Badgers men's hockey players back in NHL camps as return to play draws closer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Twelve of the 16 former University of Wisconsin men's hockey players who skated at the NHL level in 2019-20 were due in training camps Monday as the league reached the next phase of its return to play.

A 13th former UW player, New York Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller, is in the Phase 3 camp with the team but isn't eligible to participate in the Stanley Cup qualifiers that start Aug. 1. He signed with the Rangers in March after the Badgers' season ended, too late to be included for postseason play.

NHL teams formally returned to practice Monday after five weeks of voluntary small-group trainings as the league continues toward a playoff tournament for 24 of 31 teams after a 4½-month pause in games because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Forward Luke Kunin, who's at higher risk for serious complications from the coronavirus because he has Type 1 diabetes, took the ice with the Minnesota Wild.