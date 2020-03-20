Former Badgers men's hockey forward Sean Dhooghe will transfer to Arizona State

Former University of Wisconsin men's hockey player Sean Dhooghe will play his final season of NCAA eligibility with Arizona State.

Dhooghe, who this week entered the NCAA's transfer protocol after three seasons with the Badgers, tweeted Friday that he'll be joining the Sun Devils.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Dhooghe, a right wing, will be able to play in the 2020-21 season or have to sit out a year under NCAA transfer rules.

The NCAA is considering whether to allow athletes to transfer once during their career without penalty, a change that could be in place for next season. It also has considered exemptions to the one-year penalty on a case-by-case basis.

The Badgers defeated Arizona State twice during the 2019-20 season but Dhooghe missed both games in February because of a left knee injury. He didn't appear in any of the Badgers' final eight games, even after he was physically ready to return to game action.

UW and Arizona State are both part of the field for the inaugural Holiday Face-Off at Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum in December. Game pairings haven't been announced.