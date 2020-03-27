Former Badgers men's hockey center Alex Turcotte had 'weirdest first day ever' after signing pro contract

The same can be said for Turcotte's season. He finished third on the team with 26 points but — for the second straight season — had to deal with injuries.

In his final season with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program in 2018-19, Turcotte missed time with a back injury. With the Badgers, he sat out five games in January and February with a lower-body issue.

After he returned from the latter, he played arguably his best hockey of the season, a sign of growth.

His next steps will have to take place in the pros. Turcotte said he wants to be more of a goal-scorer than he was with UW — he had nine in 29 games — and knows he'll need to take on more of a shooter's mentality to do so.

The jump from the NTDP to a full college schedule highlighted that Turcotte needs to strengthen his lower body to become a more explosive skater. The move to the pros will be even less forgiving for a 19-year-old if he thinks he can beat opponents physically.

In a season full of lessons, Turcotte said the biggest for him was not to be so hard on himself. Doing so got in the way more often than not.

"I think I wasted a lot of energy on that," he said. "But I think the injury allowed me to learn from that and see what I should fix and how to grow from it. I think the last eight games or nine games we played in the year, I was really relaxed and just having fun playing hockey. I wasn't putting any pressure on myself, and I think I played way better that way."

