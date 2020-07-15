Former Badgers goalie Brian Elliott preparing for 'really weird' NHL playoffs without fans

Teams that ranked fifth through 12th in points percentage when the season was halted in March will be matched for best-of-five qualifying round series that will pare the field to the traditional 16 teams.

Elliott and the Flyers will join Eastern Conference teams in Toronto, an intriguing assignment for the Newmarket, Ontario, native. He has family in the Greater Toronto Area that he won't be able to visit in person because of protocols the NHL is putting in place to try to limit spread of the coronavirus.

Players also won't be able to have family members with them inside the secure bubble during the tournament until they reach the conference finals.

Elliott shared the difficulty he had in parting with his wife, Amanda, and two children to return to hockey.

"It's been really hard for me, personally," he said. "But that's kind of the sacrifices you've got to make right now to be part of something special. I'm looking forward to it. We know it's not going to last forever. So you've got to battle through a little bit and you have to appreciate what your family's doing at home and what sacrifices they're making. I don't think that gets brought up in the media as well. So if I can say it publicly, thank you to my wife for taking care of the little ones while we're gone."