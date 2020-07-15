Former Badgers goalie Brian Elliott preparing for 'really weird' NHL playoffs without fans

An essential component to a long career as a hockey goaltender is the knack for tuning out the noise and just focusing on the puck that needs to be stopped.
What happens when there's no noise to block?
"It's going to be really weird," former University of Wisconsin goalie Brian Elliott said.
Playing in front of no fans in an NHL arena is a relatively minor complication, considering everything else happening around the league's return from a COVID-19 pandemic-induced hiatus for a playoff tournament next month.
Elliott, who has tuned out unforgiving spectators over 15 pro seasons since his decorated UW career, now is anticipating having to strike a different balance if he's called upon by the Philadelphia Flyers in the playoffs.
It certainly won't be a typical postseason environment, and not only because players will be restricted to a bubble.
"Sometimes when the playoffs roll around, you have no choice but to get that amped-up level just because of that atmosphere and you've got to calm yourself down," Elliott told Philadelphia reporters on a video conference. "And this way, it might be the opposite."
Elliott is one of 12 former Badgers players who'll be chasing the Stanley Cup on 10 of the 24 teams competing in the playoffs starting Aug. 1. The Flyers are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, meaning they'll play a round robin of games against the rest of the top four to determine seeding for the first round.
Teams that ranked fifth through 12th in points percentage when the season was halted in March will be matched for best-of-five qualifying round series that will pare the field to the traditional 16 teams.
Elliott and the Flyers will join Eastern Conference teams in Toronto, an intriguing assignment for the Newmarket, Ontario, native. He has family in the Greater Toronto Area that he won't be able to visit in person because of protocols the NHL is putting in place to try to limit spread of the coronavirus.
Players also won't be able to have family members with them inside the secure bubble during the tournament until they reach the conference finals.
Elliott shared the difficulty he had in parting with his wife, Amanda, and two children to return to hockey.
"It's been really hard for me, personally," he said. "But that's kind of the sacrifices you've got to make right now to be part of something special. I'm looking forward to it. We know it's not going to last forever. So you've got to battle through a little bit and you have to appreciate what your family's doing at home and what sacrifices they're making. I don't think that gets brought up in the media as well. So if I can say it publicly, thank you to my wife for taking care of the little ones while we're gone."
Before NHL training camps started on Monday, Elliott worked out at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton alongside former Badgers teammates Ryan Suter, Joe Pavelski and other pros who have offseason homes in the Madison area.
Elliott, who went into the UW Athletics Hall of Fame in 2017, still holds the school season and career records for save percentage, goals-against average and shutouts. His shutout streak of 269 minutes, 52 seconds over parts of five games late in the 2005-06 season helped the Badgers to the NCAA championship.
The Flyers are his fifth NHL team; he re-signed on a one-year contract last summer after two years in Philadelphia. Over the last two seasons, Elliott has given way to Carter Hart as the primary starter, but the former UW star likely will play in at least one of the round-robin games, Flyers coach Alain Vigneault told reporters.
Those games might not carry the same weight as others in the qualifying round because the top four teams in each conference are guaranteed passage to the first round. Elliott, however, said that downplaying the results isn't likely.
"I think it's still going to be a battle," he said. "Everybody wants to win and everybody wants to have that last change, home-ice advantage, I guess you could call it. ... You've got to get off to a good start, and that's what we're hoping to do."
Elliott turned 35 during the season pause and has played in 45 postseason games, so he's one of the veterans that Philadelphia's younger players are looking toward for knowledge and guidance.
His said his mentality is to be driven every day "because you don't get too many kicks at this can."
"This is a unique situation where you had a big break and you can start up and go after it for a couple months," Elliott said. "And if you don't take advantage of that now, you're going to be kicking yourself down the road."
