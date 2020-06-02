Former Badgers defenseman K'Andre Miller, subjected to racist slurs online, says it's 'time for action, time for change'

Former University of Wisconsin men's hockey player K'Andre Miller said it took months to "find the words to express my frustration and anger" over being subjected to racist slurs in an online chat.
Miller, who signed with the New York Rangers in March after two seasons as a defenseman with the Badgers, was part of a video chat session organized by the NHL team in early April. During the Q&A, a user repeatedly posted a racist term in the chat function before user commenting was disabled.
Former Badgers defenseman K'Andre Miller subjected to 'racist, cowardly taunts' in online video chat
In a tweet Monday, Miller called it "something that I won't forget" but said he didn't speak out at the time because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Black Lives Matter. pic.twitter.com/8RFWwSEaaE— K'Andre Miller (@kandre_miller) June 1, 2020
Amid tumult following the May 25 death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, Miller said in the tweet that he wanted to "express my growing concern for the safety of our citizens of color, specifically in my home state, given recent events. I support the Black Lives Matter movement."
Miller, 20, grew up in Hopkins, Minnesota, and started high school in nearby Minnetonka before joining the USA Hockey National Team Development Program.
"I struggle because I've never been fully accepted by either the black community or the white community," Miller wrote in his tweet. "I struggle because for years I have been one of the only people of color on my hockey teams. I have been targeted because of my race when I was in youth hockey by some coaches, parents and players, but I refused to give up because of my love for the game.
"You can only imagine how it felt to have an organization like the New York Rangers draft me, the hockey player. For that one moment in time I didn't have to be defined by the color or my skin but rather on my hockey skills, athletic ability and character. This is how it should be all the time. It's time for action, time for change and once and for all, it's time to let black people be judged based on who we are not what we look like."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!