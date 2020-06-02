Former Badgers defenseman K'Andre Miller, subjected to racist slurs online, says it's 'time for action, time for change'

"I struggle because I've never been fully accepted by either the black community or the white community," Miller wrote in his tweet . "I struggle because for years I have been one of the only people of color on my hockey teams. I have been targeted because of my race when I was in youth hockey by some coaches, parents and players, but I refused to give up because of my love for the game.

"You can only imagine how it felt to have an organization like the New York Rangers draft me, the hockey player. For that one moment in time I didn't have to be defined by the color or my skin but rather on my hockey skills, athletic ability and character. This is how it should be all the time. It's time for action, time for change and once and for all, it's time to let black people be judged based on who we are not what we look like."