Former Badgers defenseman K'Andre Miller subjected to 'racist, cowardly taunts' in online video chat

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The New York Rangers and the NHL have denounced the directing of racist slurs at former University of Wisconsin defenseman K'Andre Miller during an online chat promoted by the pro team Friday.

The Rangers, who signed the 2018 first-round draft pick last month, held a video chat session with Miller that was open to the first 500 fans to join through the online meeting service Zoom.

During the Q&A, a user repeatedly posted a racist term in the chat function before user commenting was disabled.

The Rangers said they're investigating the incident.

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

"We were incredibly appalled by this behavior, which has no place online, on the ice or anywhere," the team said in a statement.