Former Badgers defenseman K'Andre Miller subjected to 'racist, cowardly taunts' in online video chat

The New York Rangers and the NHL have denounced the directing of racist slurs at former University of Wisconsin defenseman K'Andre Miller during an online chat promoted by the pro team Friday.
The Rangers, who signed the 2018 first-round draft pick last month, held a video chat session with Miller that was open to the first 500 fans to join through the online meeting service Zoom.
During the Q&A, a user repeatedly posted a racist term in the chat function before user commenting was disabled.
The Rangers said they're investigating the incident.
"We were incredibly appalled by this behavior, which has no place online, on the ice or anywhere," the team said in a statement.
A statement from #NYR: pic.twitter.com/Jo1RNmUdrr— New York Rangers (@NYRangers) April 3, 2020
Miller, 20, signed an entry-level contract with the Rangers after playing two seasons with the Badgers. He was a member of the U.S. team at the World Junior Championship in each of the last two years, winning a silver medal in 2019.
The NHL's statement issued Friday night read: "The National Hockey League is appalled that a video call arranged today by the New York Rangers to introduce their fans to one of the League's incoming stars, K'Andre Miller, was hacked with racist, cowardly taunts. The person who committed this despicable act is in no way an NHL fan and is not welcome in the hockey community.
"No one deserves to be subjected to such ugly treatment and it will not be tolerated in our League. We join with the Rangers in condemning this disgusting behavior."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!