Annie Pankowski has become the second University of Wisconsin women's hockey player to be a three-time finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Award.
Pankowski was named Thursday as one of 10 finalists for the award honoring the best player in Division I women's hockey.
She joins Hilary Knight, who was a finalist in 2009, 2011 and 2012 but never won the award.
Five Badgers players have been the Patty Kaz recipient: Sara Bauer in 2006, Jessie Vetter in 2009, Meghan Duggan in 2011, Brianna Decker in 2012 and Ann-Renee Desbiens in 2017.
Pankowski leads the Badgers with 17 goals and 37 points in 30 games. She was also named a finalist in 2016 and 2017.
She took an Olympic redshirt in 2017-18 to try to make the U.S. team but wasn't included on the final roster.
The other Patty Kazmaier Award finalists are Boston University forward Jesse Compher, Colgate forward Jessie Eldridge, Princeton forward Sarah Fillier, Clarkson forwards Loren Gabel and Elizabeth Giguere, Boston College defenseman Megan Keller, Northeastern forward Alina Mueller, Minnesota forward Nicole Schammel and Rensselaer goaltender Lovisa Selander.
The finalists were selected by a vote of coaches. The award winner will be chosen by a 13-member selection committee, with the top three announced on Feb. 28.
The recipient will be named on March 23 at the Frozen Four in Hamden, Connecticut.
Pankowski, who also is a finalist for the Hockey Humanitarian Award, and the top-ranked Badgers close the regular season with a series against No. 10 Ohio State at LaBahn Arena on Friday and Saturday.
Before Saturday's game, Pankowski and five other Badgers players will be recognized on senior day.
"It's definitely going to be emotional," Pankowski said. "I'm excited to have my family there and to get them on the ice. You try not to think about it too much because it's hard. We did our senior videos, and that was not as much fun as you'd think it would be. But I'm just excited to have that moment to not really say my goodbyes to this place but cherish the last few memories we have."