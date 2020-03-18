For Badgers' Kristen Campbell, NCAA women's hockey tournament cancellation brings sense of déjà vu

And now? "I've been feeling a lot of déjà vu, to be honest," she said.

In the aftermath of North Dakota's decision, however, players still had time to spend with each other. They finished out the semester before going in different directions.

When the NCAA's championship cancellation because of the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus happened last Thursday, Badgers players started to scatter almost immediately. Classes after spring break are moving online. Facilities athletes use for training are off-limits for the time being.

"We don't know if we're going to graduate," Campbell said. "We don't know if anyone's going to be in the same spot ever again, I guess, from the 2019-2020 team. It's definitely a lot to take in. Even when Coach (Mark) Johnson was telling the team (about the season ending), it was sending me flashbacks to when we were being told news about losing our program at North Dakota."

Campbell called that a tragic beginning to her three-year career at UW, to which she transferred in the 2017 offseason. She called the cancellation of the NCAA tournament two days before it was due to begin last week a tragic ending.