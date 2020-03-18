For Badgers' Kristen Campbell, NCAA women's hockey tournament cancellation brings sense of déjà vu

These are days when the difference between what was in a dream and what's reality has become more difficult to discern.
Kristen Campbell remembers another time when she woke up and questioned whether things really happened as she remembered them. It was just about a year ago, after the University of Wisconsin women's hockey goaltender became the first to go through the NCAA tournament without allowing a goal.
The reality to which she has emerged from sleep in the last few days has been much less satisfying.
No, it wasn't a nightmare that the NCAA season came to an end just before Campbell and the Badgers were about to embark on their title defense. Yes, the college careers for Campbell and five other UW seniors wrapped up not on the ice but in the team's LaBahn Arena locker room.
Did that just happen? is the rhetorical question connecting the endings of the last two seasons.
"I feel like it's two different feelings, at opposite ends of the scale, in terms of emotions," Campbell said.
Campbell is no stranger to emotional endings, beyond even what she experienced with the Badgers this year and last.
On March 29, it will be three years since North Dakota cut its women's hockey program amid a budget shortfall. Campbell spent two seasons in Grand Forks, the first a redshirt campaign, before learning that much of her life was going to be upended.
And now? "I've been feeling a lot of déjà vu, to be honest," she said.
In the aftermath of North Dakota's decision, however, players still had time to spend with each other. They finished out the semester before going in different directions.
When the NCAA's championship cancellation because of the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus happened last Thursday, Badgers players started to scatter almost immediately. Classes after spring break are moving online. Facilities athletes use for training are off-limits for the time being.
"We don't know if we're going to graduate," Campbell said. "We don't know if anyone's going to be in the same spot ever again, I guess, from the 2019-2020 team. It's definitely a lot to take in. Even when Coach (Mark) Johnson was telling the team (about the season ending), it was sending me flashbacks to when we were being told news about losing our program at North Dakota."
Campbell called that a tragic beginning to her three-year career at UW, to which she transferred in the 2017 offseason. She called the cancellation of the NCAA tournament two days before it was due to begin last week a tragic ending.
"But everything that happened between those times is pretty great," Campbell said. "Those are the experiences that I'm going to hold onto for a lifetime. I can't put it into words how much this program means to me, and this place, even. I've always thought I'm going to end up in Madison one day. I want to bring my family here. I really love this city and all the people in it."
The early end to the season kept Campbell from having another chance to tie Jessie Vetter for third on UW's all-time wins list at 91. Campbell was 90-13-7 for the Badgers with a .931 save percentage (sixth in UW's record book) and a 1.30 goals-against average (fourth).
She was the Most Outstanding Player of the 2019 Frozen Four after having one of her roughest outings for UW in the 2018 semifinals, a double-overtime loss to Colgate.
Campbell opened her planner this week to find an entry listed for Wednesday: "Leave for Frozen Four." It was speculative, of course, in that the No. 2 seed Badgers had to get past Clarkson in the quarterfinals that were scheduled for last Saturday at LaBahn Arena.
Until last week, it would have been unthinkable for the entry to be speculative because the championship in Boston wouldn't happen.
Campbell is on pace to graduate in May with a degree in rehabilitation psychology. Once the hockey world resumes, she faces some tough decisions on how to continue in her career amid uncertain times in women's hockey.
Last May, more than 200 players agreed to sit out the 2019-20 season in North American pro leagues in an push for a single league that pays a living wage with health insurance.
With that issue unsettled, Campbell is looking at overseas options. She has friends who play in Europe, and her former coach at North Dakota, Brian Idalski, is head coach of Chinese team Shenzhen KRS Vanke Rays in the Russian Women's Hockey League.
She's leaning toward training in Calgary with Hockey Canada goalie coaches to keep herself in the mix for a potential national-team chance.
Her last memories of her final season with the Badgers won't be the locker room meeting where Johnson delivered bad news. She said it'll be what happened after, when players went out on the LaBahn Arena ice during the team's practice time and scrimmaged.
UW's six seniors took the victory lap around the LaBahn rink that previous classes got to do in front of capacity crowds after Badgers NCAA quarterfinal victories.
"We got to skate it together and pretend like there were fans in the arena," Campbell said. "I'll never forget that because as awful as the situation was, our whole class just made the most of it."