Follow Tuesday's Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey game against No. 15 Penn State

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team on Tuesday will try to do what it didn't all of last season: sweep a Big ten home series.

The 14th-ranked Badgers host No. 15 Penn State at LaBahn Arena (5 p.m., BTN, FoxSports.com, 1310 AM) after winning 6-3 on Monday.

UW's last home conference sweep was against Michigan to close the 2018-19 regular season. It was 5-7 at home in Big Ten play in 2019-20.

The Badgers have no changes to their lineup from Monday's game. Center Ty Pelton-Byce will miss his third straight game with a concussion.

See the full lineups below the live blog.

Badgers (3-2 overall, 3-1-0-1 Big Ten)

Forwards

Linus Weissbach - Brock Caufield - Cole Caufield

Roman Ahcan - Tarek Baker - Sam Stange

Jack Gorniak - Owen Lindmark - Ryder Donovan

Jason Dhooghe - Dominick Mersch - Mathieu De St. Phalle