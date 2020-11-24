 Skip to main content
Follow Tuesday's Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey game against No. 15 Penn State
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team on Tuesday will try to do what it didn't all of last season: sweep a Big ten home series.

The 14th-ranked Badgers host No. 15 Penn State at LaBahn Arena (5 p.m., BTN, FoxSports.com, 1310 AM) after winning 6-3 on Monday.

UW's last home conference sweep was against Michigan to close the 2018-19 regular season. It was 5-7 at home in Big Ten play in 2019-20.

The Badgers have no changes to their lineup from Monday's game. Center Ty Pelton-Byce will miss his third straight game with a concussion.

See the full lineups below the live blog.

Badgers (3-2 overall, 3-1-0-1 Big Ten)

Forwards

Linus Weissbach - Brock Caufield - Cole Caufield

Roman Ahcan - Tarek Baker - Sam Stange

Jack Gorniak - Owen Lindmark - Ryder Donovan

Jason Dhooghe - Dominick Mersch - Mathieu De St. Phalle

Defensemen

Tyler Inamoto - Ty Emberson

Josh Ess - Anthony Kehrer

Jesper Peltonen - Mike Vorlicky

Shay Donovan

Goaltenders

Robbie Beydoun

Cameron Rowe

Ben Garrity

Scratches: F Dylan Holloway (World Junior camp), F Ty Pelton-Byce (concussion), D Luke LaMaster.

Nittany Lions (0-3, 0-3-0-0)

Forwards

Connor McMenamin - Aarne Talvitie - Kevin Wall

Alex Limoges - Tim Doherty - Sam Sternschein

Tyler Gratton - Connor MacEachern - Tyler Paquette

Jared Westcott - Bobby Hampton - Xander Lamppa

Defensemen

Clayton Phillips - Paul DeNaples

Christian Berger - Mason Snell

Evan Bell - Alex Stevens

Jimmy Dowd Jr.

Goaltenders

Liam Soulière

Oskar Autio

Officials

Referees: Ian McCambridge and Brian Aaron.

Linesmen: Jonathan Sladek and Nick Bradshaw.

