Follow Tuesday's Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey game against No. 15 Penn State

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team on Tuesday will try to do what it didn't all of last season: sweep a Big ten home series.
The 14th-ranked Badgers host No. 15 Penn State at LaBahn Arena (5 p.m., BTN, FoxSports.com, 1310 AM) after winning 6-3 on Monday.
UW's last home conference sweep was against Michigan to close the 2018-19 regular season. It was 5-7 at home in Big Ten play in 2019-20.
The Badgers have no changes to their lineup from Monday's game. Center Ty Pelton-Byce will miss his third straight game with a concussion.
See the full lineups below the live blog.
Badgers (3-2 overall, 3-1-0-1 Big Ten)
Forwards
Linus Weissbach - Brock Caufield - Cole Caufield
Roman Ahcan - Tarek Baker - Sam Stange
Jack Gorniak - Owen Lindmark - Ryder Donovan
Jason Dhooghe - Dominick Mersch - Mathieu De St. Phalle
Defensemen
Tyler Inamoto - Ty Emberson
Josh Ess - Anthony Kehrer
Jesper Peltonen - Mike Vorlicky
Shay Donovan
Goaltenders
Robbie Beydoun
Cameron Rowe
Ben Garrity
Scratches: F Dylan Holloway (World Junior camp), F Ty Pelton-Byce (concussion), D Luke LaMaster.
Nittany Lions (0-3, 0-3-0-0)
Forwards
Connor McMenamin - Aarne Talvitie - Kevin Wall
Alex Limoges - Tim Doherty - Sam Sternschein
Tyler Gratton - Connor MacEachern - Tyler Paquette
Jared Westcott - Bobby Hampton - Xander Lamppa
Defensemen
Clayton Phillips - Paul DeNaples
Christian Berger - Mason Snell
Evan Bell - Alex Stevens
Jimmy Dowd Jr.
Goaltenders
Liam Soulière
Oskar Autio
Officials
Referees: Ian McCambridge and Brian Aaron.
Linesmen: Jonathan Sladek and Nick Bradshaw.
