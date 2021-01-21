 Skip to main content
Follow Thursday's Badgers men's hockey game at Penn State
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Pregame

After finding some stable footing over the previous two weeks with a full lineup, the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team is without two players for Thursday's game at Penn State (5 p.m., no TV, BTNPlus.com, 1310 AM).

Senior Tyler Inamoto, who missed the last half of last Sunday's victory against Arizona State because of an injury, is out of the defensive lineup. He was replaced by Luke LaMaster.

Roman Ahcan is serving a one-game suspension from the Big Ten. Jack Gorniak moved into his spot on the left wing of the second line.

UW has lost four straight at Pegula Ice Arena, and the task Thursday is more difficult without two regulars. The Nittany Lions have won seven of their last nine.

Badgers (8-6, 6-3-0-1 Big Ten)

Forwards

Linus Weissbach - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield

Jack Gorniak - Dylan Holloway - Brock Caufield

Dominick Mersch - Tarek Baker - Sam Stange

Jason Dhooghe - Owen Lindmark - Mathieu de St. Phalle / Ryder Donovan

Defensemen

Jesper Peltonen - Anthony Kehrer

Luke LaMaster - Ty Emberson

Josh Ess - Mike Vorlicky

Goaltenders

Cameron Rowe

Robbie Beydoun

Ben Garrity

Scratches: F Roman Ahcan (suspended), D Tyler Inamoto (injured), D Shay Donovan

Nittany Lions (7-7, 4-7-1-0 Big Ten)

Forwards

Connor McMenamin - Aarne Talvitie - Kevin Wall

Alex Limoges - Tim Doherty - Christian Sarlo

Jared Westcott - Connor MacEachern - Bobby Hampton

Tyler Gratton - Chase McLane - Sam Sternschein

Defensemen

Evan Bell - Jimmy Dowd Jr.

Mason Snell - Christian Berger

Clayton Phillips - Paul DeNaples

Alex Stevens

Goaltenders

Oskar Autio

Liam Soulière

Will Holtforster

Officials

Referees: Brett Sheva and Jonathan Sitarski

Linesmen: Ryan Knapp and Zach Roberts

Former Badgers men's hockey players in the NHL in the 2021 season

