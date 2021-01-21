Follow Thursday's Badgers men's hockey game at Penn State

Scroll below the live blog for lines and pregame notes.

Pregame

After finding some stable footing over the previous two weeks with a full lineup, the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team is without two players for Thursday's game at Penn State (5 p.m., no TV, BTNPlus.com, 1310 AM).

Senior Tyler Inamoto, who missed the last half of last Sunday's victory against Arizona State because of an injury, is out of the defensive lineup. He was replaced by Luke LaMaster.

Roman Ahcan is serving a one-game suspension from the Big Ten. Jack Gorniak moved into his spot on the left wing of the second line.

UW has lost four straight at Pegula Ice Arena, and the task Thursday is more difficult without two regulars. The Nittany Lions have won seven of their last nine.

Badgers (8-6, 6-3-0-1 Big Ten)

Forwards

Linus Weissbach - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield

Jack Gorniak - Dylan Holloway - Brock Caufield