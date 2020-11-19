Follow Thursday's Badgers men's hockey game against No. 6 Michigan

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team plays its first game in its pandemic home of LaBahn Arena when it hosts No. 6 Michigan on Friday (6 p.m., Fox Sports Wisconsin, FoxSportsGo.com, 1310 AM).

It's the first of six scheduled Badgers games in an 11-day span. If all are completed, it would be the first time UW has gone through that many regular-season contests in 11 days since 1968.

Without center Dylan Holloway, who's away at Canada's World Junior Championship evaluation camp, the Badgers have moved Brock Caufield to center between Roman Ahcan and Sam Stange.

See the full lineup below the live blog.

Badgers (2-0, 2-0 Big Ten)

Forwards

Linus Weissbach - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield

Roman Ahcan - Brock Caufield - Sam Stange

Dominick Mersch - Tarek Baker - Mathieu De St. Phalle

Jack Gorniak - Owen Lindmark - Ryder Donovan

Jason Dhooghe

Defensemen