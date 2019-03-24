Try 3 months for $3

HAMDEN, Conn. — Will it be a fifth NCAA title for the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team or a seventh for Minnesota? That question will be answered Sunday afternoon at People's United Center in the last women's college hockey game of the season (1:30 p.m., BTN, 1310 AM).

The Badgers and the Golden Gophers both advanced to the championship game with a shutout victory on Friday — UW over Clarkson 5-0 and Minnesota over Cornell 2-0.

It's the sixth meeting between the teams this season; the Badgers took the lead by winning the WCHA Final Faceoff championship game 3-1 in Minneapolis on March 10.

The same 22 players are dressed for both sides as in that game. The only change is that Minnesota appears to be starting Alex Gulstene in goal. It'll be the first time since December that she has played in consecutive games.

See the full lineups below the live blog.

Badgers (34-4-2)

Forwards

Alexis Mauermann - Emily Clark - Annie Pankowski

Britta Curl - Abby Roque - Sophie Shirley

Caitlin Schneider - Sophia Shaver - Presley Norby

Delaney Drake - Sam Cogan - Brette Pettet

Defensemen

Mikaela Gardner - Maddie Rolfes

Grace Bowlby - Mekenzie Steffen

Nicole LaMantia - Natalie Buchbinder

Maddie Rowe

Goaltenders

Kristen Campbell

Breanna Blesi

Nikki Cece

Golden Gophers (32-5-1)

Forwards

Sarah Potomak - Kelly Pannek - Amy Potomak

Nicole Schammel - Taylor Wente - Grace Zumwinkle

Taylor Williamson - Taylor Heise - Alex Woken

Abigail Boreen - Catie Skaja - Emily Oden

Tianna Gunderson

Defensemen

Emily Brown - Olivia Knowles

Sophie Skarzynski - Patti Marshall

Gracie Ostertag - Crystalyn Hengler

Goaltenders

Alex Gulstene

Sydney Scobee

Emma May

