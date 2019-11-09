OMAHA, Neb. — The No. 12 University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will try to do something that has proven to be exceptionally difficult in recent seasons when it closes a non-conference series at No. 20 Omaha on Saturday at Baxter Arena (7 p.m., no TV, NCHC.tv, 1070 AM).

In 30 two-game road series against a single opponent since the start of the 2014-15 season, the Badgers have swept only once. That was Feb. 3-4, 2017, at Michigan State.

UW has that opportunity after a 5-2 victory over the Mavericks on Friday.

Defenseman Tyler Inamoto is out injured, apparently a result of a shot block Friday. Jesper Peltonen replaced him in the lineup.

And UW has two changes to the fourth line: Max Zimmer and Ryder Donovan replacing Jack Gorniak and Brock Caufield.

See the full lines below the live blog.

Badgers (5-4)

Forwards

Roman Ahcan - Dylan Holloway - Sean Dhooghe

Linus Weissbach - Alex Turcotte - Cole Caufield

Tarek Baker - Ty Pelton-Byce - Owen Lindmark

Max Zimmer - Mick Messner - Ryder Donovan

Dominick Mersch

Defensemen

K'Andre Miller - Ty Emberson

Wyatt Kalynuk - Josh Ess

Jesper Peltonen - Mike Vorlicky

Goaltenders

Daniel Lebedeff

Jack Berry

Johan Blomquist

Mavericks (4-2-1)

Forwards

Kevin Conley - Joey Abate - Zach Jordan

Taylor Ward - Teemu Pulkkinen - Ryan Brushett

Martin Sundberg - Chayse Primeau - Tyler Weiss

Josh Boyer - Nolan Sullivan - Noah Prokop

Defensemen

Nate Knoepke - Dean Stewart

Brandon Scanlin - Ryan Jones

Kirby Proctor - Alex Roy

John Schuldt

Goaltenders

Isaiah Saville

Austin Roden

Jacob Zab

