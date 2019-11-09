OMAHA, Neb. — The No. 12 University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will try to do something that has proven to be exceptionally difficult in recent seasons when it closes a non-conference series at No. 20 Omaha on Saturday at Baxter Arena (7 p.m., no TV, NCHC.tv, 1070 AM).
In 30 two-game road series against a single opponent since the start of the 2014-15 season, the Badgers have swept only once. That was Feb. 3-4, 2017, at Michigan State.
UW has that opportunity after a 5-2 victory over the Mavericks on Friday.
Defenseman Tyler Inamoto is out injured, apparently a result of a shot block Friday. Jesper Peltonen replaced him in the lineup.
And UW has two changes to the fourth line: Max Zimmer and Ryder Donovan replacing Jack Gorniak and Brock Caufield.
See the full lines below the live blog.
Badgers (5-4)
Forwards
Roman Ahcan - Dylan Holloway - Sean Dhooghe
Linus Weissbach - Alex Turcotte - Cole Caufield
Tarek Baker - Ty Pelton-Byce - Owen Lindmark
Max Zimmer - Mick Messner - Ryder Donovan
Dominick Mersch
Defensemen
K'Andre Miller - Ty Emberson
Wyatt Kalynuk - Josh Ess
Jesper Peltonen - Mike Vorlicky
Goaltenders
Daniel Lebedeff
Jack Berry
Johan Blomquist
Mavericks (4-2-1)
Forwards
Kevin Conley - Joey Abate - Zach Jordan
Taylor Ward - Teemu Pulkkinen - Ryan Brushett
Martin Sundberg - Chayse Primeau - Tyler Weiss
Josh Boyer - Nolan Sullivan - Noah Prokop
Defensemen
Nate Knoepke - Dean Stewart
Brandon Scanlin - Ryan Jones
Kirby Proctor - Alex Roy
John Schuldt
Goaltenders
Isaiah Saville
Austin Roden
Jacob Zab