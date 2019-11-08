OMAHA, Neb. — For the first time in five games, the No. 12 University of Wisconsin men's hockey team had a full complement of forwards from which to make its lineup for Friday's non-conference game against No. 20 Omaha at Baxter Arena (7 p.m., no TV, NCHC.tv (subscription), 1070 AM).

In the last four games, the Badgers were without Alex Turcotte twice, Dylan Holloway once and Roman Ahcan once. With all in the lineup Friday, UW has put Ahcan with Holloway and Sean Dhooghe.

UW has lost three of its last four and is 0-2 in the openers of road series this season, and 3-13-1 in the regular season since the start of 2017-18.

See the full lineups below the live blog.

Badgers (4-4)

Forwards

Roman Ahcan - Dylan Holloway - Sean Dhooghe

Linus Weissbach - Alex Turcotte - Cole Caufield

Tarek Baker - Ty Pelton-Byce - Owen Lindmark

Jack Gorniak - Mick Messner - Brock Caufield

Dominick Mersch

Defensemen

K'Andre Miller - Ty Emberson

Wyatt Kalynuk - Tyler Inamoto

Josh Ess - Mike Vorlicky

Goaltenders

Daniel Lebedeff

Jack Berry

Mavericks (4-1-1)

Forwards

Kevin Conley - Joey Abate - Zach Jordan

Taylor Ward - Teemu Pulkkinen - Ryan Brushett

Travis Kothenbeutel - Chayse Primeau - Tyler Weiss

Josh Boyer - Nolan Sullivan - Noah Prokop

Defensemen

Nate Knoepke - Dean Stewart

Brandon Scanlin - Ryan Jones

Kirby Proctor - Jason Smallidge

John Schuldt

Goaltenders

Isaiah Saville

Austin Roden

Jacob Zab

