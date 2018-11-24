ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team can end a long streak without a road series victory when it wraps up a Big Ten Conference series at No. 14 Michigan on Saturday at Yost Ice Arena (6:30 p.m., no TV, BTN Plus pay stream, 1070 AM).
It has been more than 21 months since the Badgers won a series away from home with two games against the same opponent. That was Feb. 3-4, 2017, with a sweep at Michigan State. UW has played 12 series away from the Kohl Center since then.
After a 1-1 tie on Friday and Michigan 3-on-3 overtime victory, UW can win the series with a regulation or 5-on-5 overtime win on Saturday.
The Badgers have Daniel Lebedeff starting in goal for the first time since he suffered a head injury in last Friday's game at Ohio State. Jason Dhooghe also is back in the lineup after leaving that same game injured.
Jake Slaker returns to Michigan's top line after missing Friday's game with an illness.
See the full lines below the live blog.
Badgers (5-7-1, 1-3-1-0 Big Ten)
Forwards
Max Zimmer - Seamus Malone - Will Johnson
Jack Gorniak - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe
Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield
Matthew Freytag - Mick Messner - Jarod Zirbel
Jason Dhooghe
Defensemen
Josh Ess - Peter Tischke
K'Andre Miller - Ty Emberson
Wyatt Kalynuk - Tyler Inamoto
Goaltenders
Daniel Lebedeff
Jack Berry
Wolverines (6-5-1, 2-2-1-1)
Forwards
Jake Slaker - Josh Norris - Will Lockwood
Michael Pastujov - Nick Pastujov - Jack Becker
Brendan Warren - Adam Winborg - Luke Morgan
Dakota Raabe - Garrett Van Wyhe - Nolan Moyle
Jack Olmstead
Defensemen
Quinn Hughes - Joseph Cecconi
Griffin Luce - Luke Martin
Nick Blankenburg - Nicholas Boka
Goaltenders
Hayden Lavigne
Strauss Mann
Jack Leavy