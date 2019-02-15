Try 1 month for 99¢

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will try to end two streaks when it plays at No. 15 Notre Dame on Friday at Compton Family Ice Arena (6 p.m., NBCSN, 1310 AM).

The Badgers have lost five straight Friday games, part of a 2-10-2 record in series openers this season. And they have gone 25 tries without scoring a power-play goal over the last seven games.

It might be difficult for UW to get many power plays against the Irish, who take the second-fewest penalty minutes per game in the country (7.54). The Badgers are 10th at 13.43.

See the lines below the live blog.

Badgers (9-14-5, 5-8-5-2 Big Ten)

Forwards

Jack Gorniak - Seamus Malone - Will Johnson

Linus Weissbach - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe

Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield

Max Zimmer - Mick Messner - Matthew Freytag

Jason Dhooghe

Defensemen

Tyler Inamoto - Wyatt Kalynuk

Jesper Peltonen - Ty Emberson

Josh Ess - Peter Tischke

Goaltenders

Daniel Lebedeff

Jack Berry

Johan Blomquist

Fighting Irish (15-10-3, 8-8-2-2)

Forwards

Cam Morrison - Jack Jenkins - Cal Burke

Colin Theisen - Jake Pivonka - Alex Steeves

Dylan Malmquist - Mike O'Leary - Michael Graham

Pierce Crawford - Cam Burke - Graham Slaggert

Matt Steeves

Defensemen

Bobby Nardella - Andrew Peeke

Spencer Stastney - Tory Dello

Matt Hellickson - Nate Clurman

Goaltenders

Cale Morris

Dylan St. Cyr

Nick Sanford

Todd D. Milewski covers Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey and the UW Athletic Department for the Wisconsin State Journal.

