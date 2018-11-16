Try 1 month for 99¢

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will try to win the opening game of a road series for the first time in more than a year when it plays at No. 6 Ohio State on Friday (6 p.m., no TV, BTN Plus pay stream, 1310 AM).

The Badgers have lost their last eight Friday road games since beating Michigan State 6-3 on Nov. 10, 2017. UW held a 2-1 lead after two periods here at Value City Arena in the opener of last season's series against Ohio State but the Buckeyes scored five times in the third period to win 6-2.

Freshman goalie Daniel Lebedeff is making his fourth straight start for the Badgers.

See the full lineups below.

Badgers (5-5, 1-1 Big Ten)

Forwards

Max Zimmer - Seamus Malone - Brock Caufield

Jack Gorniak - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe

Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Mick Messner

Matthew Freytag - Jarod Zirbel - Will Johnson

Jason Dhooghe

Defensemen

Josh Ess - Peter Tischke

K'Andre Miller - Ty Emberson

Wyatt Kalynuk - Tyler Inamoto

Goaltenders

Daniel Lebedeff

Jack Berry

Buckeyes (6-3-1, 1-1)

Forwards

Gustaf Westlund - Mason Jobst - Carson Meyer

John Wiitala - Dakota Joshua - Quinn Preston

Freddy Gerard - Ronnie Hein - Tanner Laczynski

Miguel Fidler - Brendon Kearney - Sam McCormick

Matthew Jennings

Defensemen

Sasha Larocque - Tommy Parran

Ryan O'Connell - Wyatt Ege

Gordi Myer - Matt Miller

Goaltenders

Sean Romeo

Tommy Nappier

Evan Moyse

0
0
0
0
0

