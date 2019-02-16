SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team is without two of its regular defensemen as it chases its first Big Ten Conference road sweep in more than two years at No. 15 Notre Dame on Saturday (5 p.m., NBCSN, 1310 AM).
K'Andre Miller will miss his second straight game with a left leg injury, and Tyler Inamoto also is out with a right hip injury suffered in the first period of Friday's 2-1 Badgers victory.
Inamoto was listed on UW's line chart but didn't take part in warmups. Senior Jake Bunz will play in his second game of the season.
The Badgers are looking for their first road sweep since beating Michigan State twice on Feb. 3-4, 2017.
See the lines below the live blog.
Badgers (10-14-5, 6-8-5-2 Big Ten)
Forwards
Jack Gorniak - Seamus Malone - Will Johnson
Linus Weissbach - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe
Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield
Max Zimmer - Mick Messner - Matthew Freytag
Jarod Zirbel
Defensemen
Jake Bunz - Wyatt Kalynuk
Jesper Peltonen - Ty Emberson
Josh Ess - Peter Tischke
Tyler Inamoto
Goaltenders
Daniel Lebedeff
Jack Berry
Johan Blomquist
Fighting Irish (15-11-3, 8-9-2-2)
Forwards
Dylan Malmquist - Mike O'Leary - Michael Graham
Colin Theisen - Jake Pivonka - Cal Burke
Graham Slaggert - Cam Burke - Jack Jenkins
Cam Morrison - Pierce Crawford - Alex Steeves
Defensemen
Bobby Nardella - Andrew Peeke
Spencer Stastney - Tory Dello
Matt Hellickson - Nate Clurman
Nick Leivermann
Goaltenders
Cale Morris
Dylan St. Cyr
Nick Sanford