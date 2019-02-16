Try 1 month for 99¢

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team is without two of its regular defensemen as it chases its first Big Ten Conference road sweep in more than two years at No. 15 Notre Dame on Saturday (5 p.m., NBCSN, 1310 AM).

K'Andre Miller will miss his second straight game with a left leg injury, and Tyler Inamoto also is out with a right hip injury suffered in the first period of Friday's 2-1 Badgers victory.

Inamoto was listed on UW's line chart but didn't take part in warmups. Senior Jake Bunz will play in his second game of the season.

The Badgers are looking for their first road sweep since beating Michigan State twice on Feb. 3-4, 2017.

See the lines below the live blog.

Badgers (10-14-5, 6-8-5-2 Big Ten)

Forwards

Jack Gorniak - Seamus Malone - Will Johnson

Linus Weissbach - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe

Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield

Max Zimmer - Mick Messner - Matthew Freytag

Jarod Zirbel

Defensemen

Jake Bunz - Wyatt Kalynuk

Jesper Peltonen - Ty Emberson

Josh Ess - Peter Tischke

Tyler Inamoto

Goaltenders

Daniel Lebedeff

Jack Berry

Johan Blomquist

Fighting Irish (15-11-3, 8-9-2-2)

Forwards

Dylan Malmquist - Mike O'Leary - Michael Graham

Colin Theisen - Jake Pivonka - Cal Burke

Graham Slaggert - Cam Burke - Jack Jenkins

Cam Morrison - Pierce Crawford - Alex Steeves

Defensemen

Bobby Nardella - Andrew Peeke

Spencer Stastney - Tory Dello

Matt Hellickson - Nate Clurman

Nick Leivermann

Goaltenders

Cale Morris

Dylan St. Cyr

Nick Sanford

Todd D. Milewski covers Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey and the UW Athletic Department for the Wisconsin State Journal.

