STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team looks to keep an unbeaten streak against Penn State alive when it plays the 19th-ranked Nittany Lions on Friday at Pegula Ice Arena (5:30 p.m., BTN, 1310 AM).
UW has gone five games without a loss in the series against Penn State (2-0-3), the longest stretch since the Badgers won all five games in the teams' 2013-14 season.
This season, however, UW is 4-8-2 since claiming four points in a series against the Nittany Lions at the Kohl Center on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.
Tyler Inamoto returns to the Badgers' lineup after missing last Saturday's 5-2 loss at Notre Dame with a hip injury.
See the full lines below the live blog.
Badgers (10-15-5, 6-9-5-2 Big Ten)
Forwards
Jack Gorniak - Seamus Malone - Will Johnson
Linus Weissbach - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe
Jason Dhooghe - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield
Matthew Freytag - Mick Messner - Max Zimmer
Roman Ahcan
Defensemen
Tyler Inamoto - Wyatt Kalynuk
Jesper Peltonen - Ty Emberson
Josh Ess - Peter Tischke
Goaltenders
Daniel Lebedeff
Johan Blomquist
Nittany Lions (17-11-2, 8-10-1-1)
Forwards
Alec Marsh - Chase Berger - Brandon Biro
Denis Smirnov - Ludvig Larsson - Nate Sucese
Liam Folkes - Alex Limoges - Adam Pilewicz
Blake Gober - Nikita Pavlychev - Sam Sternschein
Defensemen
Cole Hults - Paul DeNaples
Kevin Kerr - Alex Stevens
Kris Myllari - Evan Bell
Derian Hamilton
Goaltenders
Peyton Jones
Chris Funkey
Oskar Autio