STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will be without two more skaters when it plays its final road game of the regular season at No. 19 Penn State on Saturday (6 p.m., no TV, BTN Plus pay stream, 1070 AM).
Center Dominick Mersch and defenseman Tyler Inamoto were injured in Friday's 8-2 loss and are not in Saturday's lineup. UW also is without defenseman K'Andre Miller, who was injured on Feb. 9.
Inamoto appeared to reaggravate a hip injury that he suffered last Friday and kept him out of the lineup a day later. Mersch limped off the ice after delivering a check in the first two minutes of the third period.
Seniors Jarod Zirbel and Jake Bunz moved into the lineup, and the Badgers shuffled three of their four forward lines and two of three defensive pairings. Penn State's shots-heavy offense should be a tough matchup for a defense without two of its top six players.
See the full lineups below the live blog.
Badgers (10-16-5, 6-10-5-2 Big Ten)
Forwards
Roman Ahcan - Seamus Malone - Sean Dhooghe
Linus Weissbach - Tarek Baker - Jack Gorniak
Matthew Freytag - Mick Messner - Max Zimmer
Jason Dhooghe - Brock Caufield - Will Johnson
Jarod Zirbel
Defensemen
Wyatt Kalynuk - Ty Emberson
Josh Ess - Peter Tischke
Jesper Peltonen - Jake Bunz
Goaltenders
Daniel Lebedeff
Johan Blomquist
Jack Berry
Nittany Lions (18-11-2, 10-10-1-1)
Forwards
Alec Marsh - Chase Berger - Brandon Biro
Denis Smirnov - Ludvig Larsson - Nate Sucese
Liam Folkes - Alex Limoges - Adam Pilewicz
Blake Gober - Nikita Pavlychev - Sam Sternschein
Defensemen
Cole Hults - Paul DeNaples
Kevin Kerr - Alex Stevens
Kris Myllari - Evan Bell
Derian Hamilton
Goaltenders
Peyton Jones
Chris Funkey
Oskar Autio