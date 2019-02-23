Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD ADVISORY FOR RAIN AND SNOWMELT FOR MINOR FLOODING IN POOR DRAINAGE AREAS REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CST SATURDAY FOR LAFAYETTE...GREEN LAKE...FOND DU LAC...WALWORTH...IOWA...WAUKESHA... MARQUETTE...WASHINGTON...JEFFERSON...SHEBOYGAN...DODGE...OZAUKEE... MILWAUKEE...GREEN...COLUMBIA...ROCK...RACINE...SAUK...DANE AND KENOSHA COUNTIES... RAIN AND SNOWMELT COMBINED WITH POOR DRAINAGE DUE TO SNOW AND ICE WILL CAUSE MINOR FLOODING THROUGH LATE EVENING. THERE ARE REPORTS ACROSS SOUTHERN WISCONSIN OF WATER OVER STREETS AND ROADS IN LOW-LYING AREAS WHERE STORM DRAINS ARE CLOGGED DUE TO ICE AND SNOW. RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF A QUARTER TO THREE QUARTERS OF AN INCH FELL ACROSS MOST OF SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN THIS MORNING. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF UP TO AN INCH IS EXPECTED OVER THE AREA THROUGH TONIGHT. EXPECT AREAS OF MINOR FLOODING TO CONTINUE INTO THE OVERNIGHT HOURS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM RAINFALL AND MELTING SNOW IN AREAS OF POOR DRAINAGE WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AREAS AND LOW LYING SPOTS. &&