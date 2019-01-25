Try 1 month for 99¢

MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team has shuffled all four forward lines ahead of its Big Ten Conference game against Minnesota at 3M Arena at Mariucci on Friday (7 p.m., FSW+, 1310 AM).

Roman Ahcan was moved off the recently productive third line with center Dominick Mersch and right wing Brock Caufield as the Badgers try to get more out of all of their lines.

Both teams should have a good level of urgency. The Badgers are 0-3-1 in their last four games, while the Golden Gophers were swept last week at Michigan State after thinking they had turned a corner in two road victories over Notre Dame the previous weekend.

See the full lines below the live blog.

Badgers (8-10-4, 4-4-4-1 Big Ten)

Forwards

Jack Gorniak - Seamus Malone - Will Johnson

Roman Ahcan - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe

Linus Weissbach - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield

Max Zimmer - Mick Messner - Jason Dhooghe

Jarod Zirbel

Defensemen

Tyler Inamoto - Wyatt Kalynuk

K'Andre Miller - Ty Emberson

Josh Ess - Peter Tischke

Goaltenders

Jack Berry

Daniel Lebedeff

Golden Gophers (9-10-4, 6-5-3)

Forwards

Brent Gates Jr. - Rem Pitlick - Sammy Walker

Sampo Ranta - Tommy Novak - Tyler Sheehy

Blake McLaughlin - Scott Reedy - Brannon McManus

Garrett Wait - Ryan Norman - Jack Ramsey

Defensemen

Ryan Zuhlsdorf - Jack Sadek

Ben Brinkman - Tyler Nanne

Clayton Phillips - Robbie Stucker

Sam Rossini

Goaltenders

Mat Robson

Eric Schierhorn

Brock Kautz

Todd D. Milewski covers Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey and the UW Athletic Department for the Wisconsin State Journal.

