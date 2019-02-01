Try 1 month for 99¢

EAST LANSING, Mich. — It has been a rough road for the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team since the last time it played Michigan State.

Entering Friday's game at Munn Ice Arena (6 p.m., no TV, BTN Plus pay stream, 1070 AM), the Badgers are 1-4-1 since closing the first half of their season with a sweep of the Spartans.

If UW wants to make a run at a high finish in the Big Ten Conference standings, it has to stock up on points in each of the last five weekends of the regular season.

After a strong finish against Minnesota last Saturday, Daniel Lebedeff gets the call in goal for the Badgers.

Badgers (9-11-4, 5-5-4-1 Big Ten)

Forwards

Jack Gorniak - Seamus Malone - Will Johnson

Roman Ahcan - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe

Linus Weissbach - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield

Max Zimmer - Mick Messner - Matthew Freytag

Jarod Zirbel

Defensemen

Tyler Inamoto - Wyatt Kalynuk

K'Andre Miller - Ty Emberson

Josh Ess - Peter Tischke

Goaltenders

Daniel Lebedeff

Jack Berry

Spartans (9-13-4, 5-8-3-2)

Forwards

Taro Hirose - Patrick Khodorenko - Mitchell Lewandowski

Wojciech Stachowiak - Sam Saliba - Austin Kamer

Brennan Sanford - Tommy Apap - Brody Stevens

Logan Lambdin - Adam Goodsir - Cody Milan

Defensemen

Jerad Rosburg - Dennis Cesana

Cole Krygier - Zach Osburn

Christian Krygier - Tommy Miller

Butrus Ghafari

Goaltenders

Drew DeRidder

John Lethemon

Spencer Wright

Todd D. Milewski covers Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey and the UW Athletic Department for the Wisconsin State Journal.

