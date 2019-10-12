NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team has started a season 0-2 only three times in the last 20 years.

The Badgers will try to avoid that outcome Saturday as they close out a weekend trip to the Bay State at Merrimack (6 p.m., no TV, live stream, 1070 AM).

UW lost 5-3 at Boston College on Friday, only the second time in the last 17 seasons it has allowed five or more goals in the season opener. The other also was at BC in 2008.

That season was one of the three in the last 20 in which the Badgers started 0-2. The others were 2012 and 2014.

Freshman right wing Ryder Donovan makes his debut after sitting out Friday. He replaces Dominick Mersch as the 13th forward on the line chart.

Captain Chase Gresock, Merrimack's leading scorer last season, is out injured.

See the full lines below the live blog.

Badgers (0-1)

Forwards

Dylan Holloway - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe

Linus Weissbach - Alex Turcotte - Cole Caufield

Roman Ahcan - Ty Pelton-Byce - Owen Lindmark

Jack Gorniak - Mick Messner - Brock Caufield

Ryder Donovan

Defensemen

Tyler Inamoto - Wyatt Kalynuk

K'Andre Miller - Ty Emberson

Josh Ess - Mike Vorlicky

Goaltenders

Daniel Lebedeff

Jack Berry

Warriors (0-2)

Forwards

Logan Drevitch - Tyler Irvine - Regan Kimens

Mac Welsher - Patrick Kramer - Sami Tavernier

Liam Walsh - Jordan Seyfert - Hugo Esselin

Ben Brar - Joey Cassetti - Tyler Drevitch

Defensemen

Zach Uens - Declan Carlile

Zach Vinnell - Tyler Heidt

Dominic Dockery - Liam Dennison

Jacob Modry

Goaltenders

Jere Huhtamaa

James Corcoran

Troy Kobryn

