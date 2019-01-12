The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team faces three of its future players when it hosts the U.S. Under-18 Team in its second and final exhibition game of the season at the Kohl Center on Saturday (7 p.m., no TV, BTN Plus pay stream, 1310 AM).
Cole Caufield, Alex Turcotte and Owen Lindmark are in their second season with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, based in Plymouth, Michigan. They'll have the likely No. 1 pick in June's NHL draft on their side in Jack Hughes against a Badgers team that will dress all 25 eligible players.
See the full lineups below the live blog.
Badgers
Forwards
Jack Gorniak - Seamus Malone - Will Johnson
Linus Weissbach - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe
Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield
Matthew Freytag - Mick Messner - Jason Dhooghe
Max Zimmer - Jarod Zirbel
Defensemen
Tyler Inamoto - Wyatt Kalynuk
Josh Ess - Peter Tischke
K'Andre Miller - Ty Emberson
Jesper Peltonen - Jake Bunz
Goaltenders
Daniel Lebedeff
Jack Berry
Johan Blomquist
U.S. Under-18 Team
Forwards
Trevor Zegras - Jack Hughes - Cole Caufield
Michael Gildon - Alex Turcotte - Matthew Boldy
Sean Farrell - Owen Lindmark - Ryder Rolston
Patrick Moynihan - John Beecher - Judd Caulfield
Danny Weight
Defensemen
Cam York - Henry Thrun
Drew Helleson - Alex Vlasic
Marshall Warren - Domenick Fensore
Case McCarthy
Goaltenders
Spender Knight
Cameron Rowe