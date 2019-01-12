Try 1 month for 99¢

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team faces three of its future players when it hosts the U.S. Under-18 Team in its second and final exhibition game of the season at the Kohl Center on Saturday (7 p.m., no TV, BTN Plus pay stream, 1310 AM).

Cole Caufield, Alex Turcotte and Owen Lindmark are in their second season with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, based in Plymouth, Michigan. They'll have the likely No. 1 pick in June's NHL draft on their side in Jack Hughes against a Badgers team that will dress all 25 eligible players.

See the full lineups below the live blog.

Badgers

Forwards

Jack Gorniak - Seamus Malone - Will Johnson

Linus Weissbach - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe

Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield

Matthew Freytag - Mick Messner - Jason Dhooghe

Max Zimmer - Jarod Zirbel

Defensemen

Tyler Inamoto - Wyatt Kalynuk

Josh Ess - Peter Tischke

K'Andre Miller - Ty Emberson

Jesper Peltonen - Jake Bunz

Goaltenders

Daniel Lebedeff

Jack Berry

Johan Blomquist

U.S. Under-18 Team

Forwards

Trevor Zegras - Jack Hughes - Cole Caufield

Michael Gildon - Alex Turcotte - Matthew Boldy

Sean Farrell - Owen Lindmark - Ryder Rolston

Patrick Moynihan - John Beecher - Judd Caulfield

Danny Weight

Defensemen

Cam York - Henry Thrun

Drew Helleson - Alex Vlasic

Marshall Warren - Domenick Fensore

Case McCarthy

Goaltenders

Spender Knight

Cameron Rowe

Todd D. Milewski covers Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey and the UW Athletic Department for the Wisconsin State Journal.

