The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team tries for its first Big Ten Conference victory of the season and looks to hand No. 4 Notre Dame its first loss when the teams meet at the Kohl Center on Friday (7 p.m., FSW, Fox Sports Go, 1310 AM).
The 15th-ranked Badgers never lost their first three Big Ten games in the first six years of the league.
They'll be without forward Ty Pelton-Byce, who's out sick. Jack Gorniak moved onto the third line with Tarek Baker and Sean Dhooghe that Pelton-Byce had been working on this week in practice.
See the full lines below the live blog.
Badgers (5-5, 0-2 Big Ten)
Forwards
Linus Weissbach - Dylan Holloway - Owen Lindmark
Roman Ahcan - Alex Turcotte - Cole Caufield
Jack Gorniak - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe
Dominick Mersch - Mick Messner - Ryder Donovan
Brock Caufield
Defensemen
Wyatt Kalynuk - Tyler Inamoto
K'Andre Miller - Ty Emberson
Josh Ess - Mike Vorlicky
Goaltenders
Daniel Lebedeff
Jack Berry
Johan Blomquist
Fighting Irish (7-0-1, 3-0-1)
Forwards
Colin Theisen - Mike O'Leary - Cal Burke
Jesse Lansdell - Jake Pivonka - Trevor Janicke
Cam Morrison - Graham Slaggert - Alex Steeves
Pierce Crawford - Cam Burke - Matt Steeves
Solag Bakich
Defensemen
Matt Hellickson - Tory Dello
Spencer Stastney - Nate Clurman
Nick Leivermann - Charlie Raith
Goaltenders
Cale Morris
Ryan Bischel
Nick Sanford
Officials
Referees: Stephen McInchak, Joseph Carusone
Linesmen: Chad Roethlisberger, Matt Gerlach