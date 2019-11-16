The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team has racked up a Big Ten Conference home winning streak of longer than three games just twice since the league formed in 2013. The 15th-ranked Badgers can make it three times with a victory Saturday against No. 4 Notre Dame at the Kohl Center (7 p.m., no TV, BTN Plus, 1310 AM).
Friday's 3-0 victory over the Fighting Irish gave the Badgers a three-game home league winning streak dating to last season. Their only longer runs came in the Big Ten inaugural 2013-14 season — four games in February and five games to open the campaign.
UW has no changes to its lineup, meaning forward Ty Pelton-Byce will miss a second straight game because of an illness. Notre Dame has flipped its first- and third-line left wings but is using the same personnel.
See the full lineups below the live blog.
Badgers (6-5, 1-2 Big Ten)
Forwards
Linus Weissbach - Dylan Holloway - Owen Lindmark
Roman Ahcan - Alex Turcotte - Cole Caufield
Jack Gorniak - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe
Dominick Mersch - Mick Messner - Ryder Donovan
Brock Caufield
Defensemen
Wyatt Kalynuk - Tyler Inamoto
K'Andre Miller - Ty Emberson
Josh Ess - Mike Vorlicky
Goaltenders
Daniel Lebedeff
Jack Berry
Johan Blomquist
Fighting Irish (7-1-1, 3-1-1)
Forwards
Cam Morrison - Mike O'Leary - Cal Burke
Jesse Lansdell - Jake Pivonka - Trevor Janicke
Colin Theisen - Graham Slaggert - Alex Steeves
Pierce Crawford - Cam Burke - Matt Steeves
Solag Bakich
Defensemen
Matt Hellickson - Tory Dello
Spencer Stastney - Nate Clurman
Nick Leivermann - Charlie Raith
Goaltenders
Cale Morris
Ryan Bischel
Nick Sanford
Officials
Referees: Stephen McInchak, Joseph Carusone
Linesmen: Chad Roethlisberger, Matt Gerlach