After winning only one time in nine tries in November, the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team opens a brief December slate with the second game of a Big Ten Conference series against No. 6 Penn State at the Kohl Center on Saturday (7 p.m., Fox Sports Wisconsin, 1310 AM).

UW finished November 1-5-3 with only 14 goals scored in the nine games, a program-worst 1.56 average for the month. But it finished the month looking more competitive than it did at the start, only unable to finish off wins in the last two weeks.

Daniel Lebedeff is scheduled to make his third straight start in goal for the Badgers, who play only three games in December. He made 37 saves in Friday's 3-3 tie and six-round shootout loss.

Badgers (5-7-3, 1-3-3-1 Big Ten)

Forwards

Max Zimmer - Seamus Malone - Will Johnson

Jack Gorniak - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe

Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield

Matthew Freytag - Mick Messner - Jason Dhooghe

Jarod Zirbel

Defensemen

Josh Ess - Peter Tischke

K'Andre Miller - Ty Emberson

Wyatt Kalynuk - Tyler Inamoto

Goaltenders

Daniel Lebedeff

Jack Berry

Johan Blomquist

Nittany Lions (10-3-1, 2-1-1-1)

Forwards

Alex Limoges - Evan Barratt - Liam Folkes

Nate Sucese - Chase Berger - Brandon Biro

Aarne Talvitie - Nikita Pavlychev - Sam Sternschein

Denis Smirnov - Ludvig Larsson - Alec Marsh

Blake Gober

Defensemen

Cole Hults - Paul DeNaples

Kris Myllari - Derian Hamilton

Kevin Kerr - Alex Stevens

Goaltenders

Peyton Jones

Chris Funkey

Oskar Autio

Todd D. Milewski covers Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey and the UW Athletic Department for the Wisconsin State Journal.

