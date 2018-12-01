After winning only one time in nine tries in November, the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team opens a brief December slate with the second game of a Big Ten Conference series against No. 6 Penn State at the Kohl Center on Saturday (7 p.m., Fox Sports Wisconsin, 1310 AM).
UW finished November 1-5-3 with only 14 goals scored in the nine games, a program-worst 1.56 average for the month. But it finished the month looking more competitive than it did at the start, only unable to finish off wins in the last two weeks.
Daniel Lebedeff is scheduled to make his third straight start in goal for the Badgers, who play only three games in December. He made 37 saves in Friday's 3-3 tie and six-round shootout loss.
See the full lineups below the live blog.
Badgers (5-7-3, 1-3-3-1 Big Ten)
Forwards
Max Zimmer - Seamus Malone - Will Johnson
Jack Gorniak - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe
Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield
Matthew Freytag - Mick Messner - Jason Dhooghe
Jarod Zirbel
Defensemen
Josh Ess - Peter Tischke
K'Andre Miller - Ty Emberson
Wyatt Kalynuk - Tyler Inamoto
Goaltenders
Daniel Lebedeff
Jack Berry
Johan Blomquist
Nittany Lions (10-3-1, 2-1-1-1)
Forwards
Alex Limoges - Evan Barratt - Liam Folkes
Nate Sucese - Chase Berger - Brandon Biro
Aarne Talvitie - Nikita Pavlychev - Sam Sternschein
Denis Smirnov - Ludvig Larsson - Alec Marsh
Blake Gober
Defensemen
Cole Hults - Paul DeNaples
Kris Myllari - Derian Hamilton
Kevin Kerr - Alex Stevens
Goaltenders
Peyton Jones
Chris Funkey
Oskar Autio