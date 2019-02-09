The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team has shuffled the left wings on its top three lines for Saturday's game against No. 3 Ohio State at the Kohl Center (7 p.m., FSW+, 1310 AM).
That puts the third line of Roman Ahcan, Dominick Mersch and Brock Caufield back together; it had been successful before Ahcan got moved up to play with Tarek Baker and Sean Dhooghe.
Ohio State won the series opener 2-1 in overtime on Friday.
The Badgers are retiring the No. 10 jersey of all-time leading scorer Mark Johnson in a pregame ceremony.
See the full lines below the live blog.
Badgers (9-13-5, 5-7-5-2 Big Ten)
Forwards
Linus Weissbach - Seamus Malone - Will Johnson
Jack Gorniak - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe
Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield
Max Zimmer - Mick Messner - Matthew Freytag
Jarod Zirbel / Jason Dhooghe
Defensemen
Tyler Inamoto - Wyatt Kalynuk
K'Andre Miller - Ty Emberson
Josh Ess - Peter Tischke
Goaltenders
Daniel Lebedeff
Jack Berry
Buckeyes (18-5-4, 11-3-3-2)
Forwards
Austin Pooley - Mason Jobst - Quinn Preston
John Wiitala - Dakota Joshua - Carson Meyer
Freddy Gerard - Ronnie Hein - Collin Peters
Miguel Fidler - Brendon Kearney - Sam McCormick
Eugene Fadyeyev
Defensemen
Gordi Myer - Grant Gabriele
Ryan O'Connell - Wyatt Ege
Matt Miller - Tommy Parran
Goaltenders
Tommy Nappier
Sean Romeo
Evan Moyse