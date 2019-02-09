Try 1 month for 99¢

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team has shuffled the left wings on its top three lines for Saturday's game against No. 3 Ohio State at the Kohl Center (7 p.m., FSW+, 1310 AM).

That puts the third line of Roman Ahcan, Dominick Mersch and Brock Caufield back together; it had been successful before Ahcan got moved up to play with Tarek Baker and Sean Dhooghe.

Ohio State won the series opener 2-1 in overtime on Friday.

The Badgers are retiring the No. 10 jersey of all-time leading scorer Mark Johnson in a pregame ceremony.

See the full lines below the live blog.

Badgers (9-13-5, 5-7-5-2 Big Ten)

Forwards

Linus Weissbach - Seamus Malone - Will Johnson

Jack Gorniak - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe

Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield

Max Zimmer - Mick Messner - Matthew Freytag

Jarod Zirbel / Jason Dhooghe

Defensemen

Tyler Inamoto - Wyatt Kalynuk

K'Andre Miller - Ty Emberson

Josh Ess - Peter Tischke

Goaltenders

Daniel Lebedeff

Jack Berry

Buckeyes (18-5-4, 11-3-3-2)

Forwards

Austin Pooley - Mason Jobst - Quinn Preston

John Wiitala - Dakota Joshua - Carson Meyer

Freddy Gerard - Ronnie Hein - Collin Peters

Miguel Fidler - Brendon Kearney - Sam McCormick

Eugene Fadyeyev

Defensemen

Gordi Myer - Grant Gabriele

Ryan O'Connell - Wyatt Ege

Matt Miller - Tommy Parran

Goaltenders

Tommy Nappier

Sean Romeo

Evan Moyse

Todd D. Milewski covers Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey and the UW Athletic Department for the Wisconsin State Journal.

