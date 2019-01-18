The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team hopes to get back to its Big Ten Conference winning ways when it hosts No. 12 Notre Dame on Friday at the Kohl Center (8 p.m., ESPNU, 1310 AM).
The Badgers have a six-game unbeaten streak in conference play and have won three in a row. But it has been five weeks since UW had league points on the line, and it was swept by Denver and lost an exhibition game to the U.S. Under-18 Team at home in the last two weekends.
UW will try to take advantage of a depleted Notre Dame forward lineup. The top three goal-scorers — Cal Burke, Cam Morrison and Joe Wegwerth — are out injured.
See the full lineups below the live blog.
Badgers (8-9-3, 4-3-3-1 Big Ten)
Forwards
Linus Weissbach - Seamus Malone - Will Johnson
Jack Gorniak - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe
Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield
Matthew Freytag - Mick Messner - Jason Dhooghe
Jarod Zirbel
Defensemen
Tyler Inamoto - Wyatt Kalynuk
K'Andre Miller - Ty Emberson
Josh Ess - Peter Tischke
Goaltenders
Daniel Lebedeff
Jack Berry
Fighting Irish (12-8-1, 5-6)
Forwards
Colin Theisen - Jake Pivonka - Alex Steeves
Dylan Malmquist - Mike O'Leary - Michael Graham
Graham Slaggert - Cam Burke - Jack Jenkins
Luke Novak - Pierce Crawford - Matt Steeves
Defensemen
Bobby Nardella - Andrew Peeke
Matt Hellickson - Tory Dello
Spencer Stastney - Nate Clurman
Nick Leivermann
Goaltenders
Dylan St. Cyr
Cale Morris
Nick Sanford