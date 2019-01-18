Try 1 month for 99¢

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team hopes to get back to its Big Ten Conference winning ways when it hosts No. 12 Notre Dame on Friday at the Kohl Center (8 p.m., ESPNU, 1310 AM).

The Badgers have a six-game unbeaten streak in conference play and have won three in a row. But it has been five weeks since UW had league points on the line, and it was swept by Denver and lost an exhibition game to the U.S. Under-18 Team at home in the last two weekends.

UW will try to take advantage of a depleted Notre Dame forward lineup. The top three goal-scorers — Cal Burke, Cam Morrison and Joe Wegwerth — are out injured.

See the full lineups below the live blog.

Badgers (8-9-3, 4-3-3-1 Big Ten)

Forwards

Linus Weissbach - Seamus Malone - Will Johnson

Jack Gorniak - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe

Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield

Matthew Freytag - Mick Messner - Jason Dhooghe

Jarod Zirbel

Defensemen

Tyler Inamoto - Wyatt Kalynuk

K'Andre Miller - Ty Emberson

Josh Ess - Peter Tischke

Goaltenders

Daniel Lebedeff

Jack Berry

Fighting Irish (12-8-1, 5-6)

Forwards

Colin Theisen - Jake Pivonka - Alex Steeves

Dylan Malmquist - Mike O'Leary - Michael Graham

Graham Slaggert - Cam Burke - Jack Jenkins

Luke Novak - Pierce Crawford - Matt Steeves

Defensemen

Bobby Nardella - Andrew Peeke

Matt Hellickson - Tory Dello

Spencer Stastney - Nate Clurman

Nick Leivermann

Goaltenders

Dylan St. Cyr

Cale Morris

Nick Sanford

Todd D. Milewski covers Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey and the UW Athletic Department for the Wisconsin State Journal.

