Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM TO AFFECT SOUTHERN WISCONSIN INTO SATURDAY... .SNOW WILL CONTINUE TO SPREAD FROM SOUTH CENTRAL INTO EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN LATE THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING. THE SNOW WILL THEN TAPER OFF OFF QUICKLY FROM WEST TO EAST OVER INLAND AREAS LATE TONIGHT INTO SATURDAY MORNING. HOWEVER, DUE TO LAKE EFFECT SNOWFALL KICKING IN, PERIODS OF SNOW SHOWERS WILL CONTINUE ACROSS FAR SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND SATURDAY NIGHT. SNOW AMOUNTS OF 3 TO 8 INCHES ARE EXPECTED ACROSS MUCH OF SOUTH CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN, WITH HIGHEST AMOUNTS FARTHER SOUTH. MILWAUKEE, RACINE AND KENOSHA COUNTIES COULD SEE 6 TO 9 INCHES RIGHT NEAR THE LAKESHORE DUE TO THE LAKE EFFECT. BRISK NORTHEAST WINDS OF 15 TO 25 MPH WILL CAUSE AREAS OF BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS WILL DEVELOP ACROSS THE AREA THROUGH THE EVENING. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...SNOW WITH OCCASIONALLY HEAVY. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 7 INCHES ANTICIPATED. * WHERE...IOWA, DANE, LAFAYETTE, GREEN AND ROCK COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL WILL BECOME DIFFICULT. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR SNOW MEANS SEVERE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS WILL MAKE TRAVEL VERY HAZARDOUS OR IMPOSSIBLE. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&