At least seven University of Wisconsin men's hockey freshmen will make their college debuts when the Badgers host No. 12 Boston College on Friday (7 p.m., Fox Sports Wisconsin Plus, 1070 AM).
Five of them are forwards on either the third or fourth line, and UW expects energy from them to cover for inexperience.
The Eagles, meanwhile, have only two freshmen in their lineup but one, top-line left wing Oliver Wahlstrom, is worth watching.
See the full lines below the tweets.
Badgers (0-0-0)
Forwards
Max Zimmer - Seamus Malone - Will Johnson
Sean Dhooghe - Tarek Baker - Linus Weissbach
Matthew Freytag - Mick Messner - Jack Gorniak
Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield
Jarod Zirbel
Defensemen
Tyler Inamoto - Wyatt Kalynuk
K'Andre Miller - Peter Tischke
Josh Ess - Ty Emberson
Goaltenders
Jack Berry
Daniel Lebedeff
Eagles (0-0-0)
Forwards
Oliver Wahlstrom - Julius Mattila - Logan Hutsko
Christopher Grando - JD Dudek - Zach Walker
David Cotton - Marc McLaughlin - Christopher Brown
Graham McPhee - Ron Greco - Jacob Tortora
Defensemen
Jesper Mattila - Casey Fitzgerald
Michael Karow - Connor Moore
Luke McInnis - Michael Kim
Goaltenders
Joseph Woll
Ryan Edquist
Ian Milosz