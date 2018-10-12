Try 1 month for 99¢

At least seven University of Wisconsin men's hockey freshmen will make their college debuts when the Badgers host No. 12 Boston College on Friday (7 p.m., Fox Sports Wisconsin Plus, 1070 AM).

Five of them are forwards on either the third or fourth line, and UW expects energy from them to cover for inexperience.

The Eagles, meanwhile, have only two freshmen in their lineup but one, top-line left wing Oliver Wahlstrom, is worth watching.

See the full lines below the tweets.

Badgers (0-0-0)

Forwards

Max Zimmer - Seamus Malone - Will Johnson

Sean Dhooghe - Tarek Baker - Linus Weissbach

Matthew Freytag - Mick Messner - Jack Gorniak

Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield

Jarod Zirbel

Defensemen

Tyler Inamoto - Wyatt Kalynuk

K'Andre Miller - Peter Tischke

Josh Ess - Ty Emberson

Goaltenders

Jack Berry

Daniel Lebedeff

Eagles (0-0-0)

Forwards

Oliver Wahlstrom - Julius Mattila - Logan Hutsko

Christopher Grando - JD Dudek - Zach Walker

David Cotton - Marc McLaughlin - Christopher Brown

Graham McPhee - Ron Greco - Jacob Tortora

Defensemen

Jesper Mattila - Casey Fitzgerald

Michael Karow - Connor Moore

Luke McInnis - Michael Kim

Goaltenders

Joseph Woll

Ryan Edquist

Ian Milosz

Todd D. Milewski covers Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey and the UW Athletic Department for the Wisconsin State Journal.

