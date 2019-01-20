Try 1 month for 99¢

CHICAGO — The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team is trying to keep intact a perfect record in modern-era games in Illinois when it plays No. 12 Notre Dame at the United Center on Sunday (6:30 p.m., BTN, 1310 AM).

The Badgers are 11-0 in Illinois since 1963, with two victories over the Fighting Irish (2005 in Rosemont, 2018 at the United Center), one over Minnesota (2013 at Soldier Field), three over Illinois-Chicago (1982, 1983 and 1989), four over the Lake Forest club team (1964, 1967, 1968 and 1970) and one over the Illinois club team (1967).

Notre Dame won 6-4 on Friday, rallying from a 3-2 deficit in the second period.

UW has six players from the Chicago area in its lineup: defensemen Peter Tischke (Hinsdale) and Tyler Inamoto (Chicago) and forwards Seamus Malone (Naperville), Dominick Mersch (Park Ridge) and Sean and Jason Dhooghe (Aurora).

Badgers (8-10-3, 4-4-3 Big Ten)

Forwards

Linus Weissbach - Seamus Malone - Will Johnson

Jack Gorniak - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe

Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield

Matthew Freytag - Mick Messner - Jason Dhooghe

Defensemen

Tyler Inamoto - Wyatt Kalynuk

K'Andre Miller - Ty Emberson

Josh Ess - Peter Tischke

Jake Bunz

Goaltenders

Jack Berry

Johan Blomquist

Fighting Irish (13-8-1, 6-6)

Forwards

Colin Theisen - Jake Pivonka - Alex Steeves

Dylan Malmquist - Mike O'Leary - Michael Graham

Graham Slaggert - Cam Burke - Jack Jenkins

Luke Novak - Pierce Crawford - Matt Steeves

Defensemen

Bobby Nardella - Andrew Peeke

Matt Hellickson - Tory Dello

Spencer Stastney - Nate Clurman

Nick Leivermann

Goaltenders

Dylan St. Cyr

Cale Morris

Nick Sanford

Todd D. Milewski covers Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey and the UW Athletic Department for the Wisconsin State Journal.

