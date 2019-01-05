The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team has two changes in the lineup for Saturday night's game against No. 8 Denver at the Kohl Center (7 p.m., FSW+, 1310 AM).
Jack Berry replaces Daniel Lebedeff in goal after the latter started the last six games. Berry's last start was in a 1-1 tie at Michigan on Nov. 23, although he appeared in relief against Penn State on Dec. 1.
Winger Max Zimmer is out of the lineup for the first time this season; he has on the fourth line for Friday's 6-3 loss to the Pioneers. In his place, the Badgers are dressing seven defensemen, giving senior Jake Bunz his first appearance on the line chart since March 11, 2017.
Denver goalie Devin Cooley, who left Friday's game with a lower-body injury, won't dress Saturday. The Pioneers had to bring third-string netminder Michael Corson up from Chicago, where he was visiting family, to back up Filip Larsson. Corson's equipment came to Madison with a student manager on a flight earlier in the day.
See the full lineups below the live blog.
Badgers (8-8-3)
Forwards
Jack Gorniak - Seamus Malone - Will Johnson
Linus Weissbach - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe
Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield
Matthew Freytag - Mick Messner - Jason Dhooghe
Defensemen
Tyler Inamoto - Wyatt Kalynuk
Josh Ess - Peter Tischke
Jesper Peltonen - Ty Emberson
Jake Bunz
Goaltenders
Jack Berry
Daniel Lebedeff
Johan Blomquist
Pioneers (11-4-2)
Forwards
Jarid Lukosevicius - Cole Guttman - Emilio Pettersen
Colin Staub - Jaakko Heikkinen - Ryan Barrow
Tyler Ward - Kohen Olischefski - Liam Finlay
Jake Durflinger - Tyson McLellan - Jared Resseguie
Brett Stapley
Defensemen
Griffin Mendel - Michael Davies
Slava Demin - Ian Mitchell
Les Lancaster - Erich Fear
Goaltenders
Filip Larsson
Michael Corson