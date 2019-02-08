The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team is looking for its first Friday night victory of 2019 when it plays No. 3 Ohio State on Friday (7 p.m., FSW+, 1310 AM).
The Badgers are 0-4 in series openers since the break and 2-9-2 overall, a stumbling block that has hampered their season.
Ohio State is without three key players: forwards Tanner Laczynski and Gustaf Westlund and defenseman Sasha Larocque are out injured. Laczynski and Westlund are second and fourth, respectively, in scoring for the Buckeyes.
See the full lineups below the live blog.
Badgers (9-12-5, 5-6-5-2 Big Ten)
Forwards
Jack Gorniak - Seamus Malone - Will Johnson
Roman Ahcan - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe
Linus Weissbach - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield
Max Zimmer - Mick Messner - Matthew Freytag
Jarod Zirbel
Defensemen
Tyler Inamoto - Wyatt Kalynuk
K'Andre Miller - Ty Emberson
Josh Ess - Peter Tischke
Goaltenders
Daniel Lebedeff
Jack Berry
Buckeyes (17-5-4, 10-3-3-2)
Forwards
Austin Pooley - Mason Jobst - Quinn Preston
John Wiitala - Dakota Joshua - Carson Meyer
Freddy Gerard - Ronnie Hein - Collin Peters
Miguel Fidler - Brendon Kearney - Sam McCormick
Eugene Fadyeyev
Defensemen
Gordi Myer - Grant Gabriele
Ryan O'Connell - Wyatt Ege
Matt Miller - Tommy Parran
Goaltenders
Sean Romeo
Tommy Nappier
Evan Moyse