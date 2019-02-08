Try 1 month for 99¢

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team is looking for its first Friday night victory of 2019 when it plays No. 3 Ohio State on Friday (7 p.m., FSW+, 1310 AM).

The Badgers are 0-4 in series openers since the break and 2-9-2 overall, a stumbling block that has hampered their season.

Ohio State is without three key players: forwards Tanner Laczynski and Gustaf Westlund and defenseman Sasha Larocque are out injured. Laczynski and Westlund are second and fourth, respectively, in scoring for the Buckeyes.

See the full lineups below.

Badgers (9-12-5, 5-6-5-2 Big Ten)

Forwards

Jack Gorniak - Seamus Malone - Will Johnson

Roman Ahcan - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe

Linus Weissbach - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield

Max Zimmer - Mick Messner - Matthew Freytag

Jarod Zirbel

Defensemen

Tyler Inamoto - Wyatt Kalynuk

K'Andre Miller - Ty Emberson

Josh Ess - Peter Tischke

Goaltenders

Daniel Lebedeff

Jack Berry

Buckeyes (17-5-4, 10-3-3-2)

Forwards

Austin Pooley - Mason Jobst - Quinn Preston

John Wiitala - Dakota Joshua - Carson Meyer

Freddy Gerard - Ronnie Hein - Collin Peters

Miguel Fidler - Brendon Kearney - Sam McCormick

Eugene Fadyeyev

Defensemen

Gordi Myer - Grant Gabriele

Ryan O'Connell - Wyatt Ege

Matt Miller - Tommy Parran

Goaltenders

Sean Romeo

Tommy Nappier

Evan Moyse

