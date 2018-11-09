The 20th-ranked University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will look to keep No. 16 Minnesota looking for its first even-strength goal in a long time when the teams open their Big Ten Conference schedules at the Kohl Center on Friday (7 p.m., FSW, 1310 AM).
The Golden Gophers haven't scored an even-strength goal in more than a month. Granted, because they have played only five games so far, it's 188:45 since a Sampo Ranta goal in the third period of an Oct. 7 game against Minnesota Duluth.
Minnesota has scored one goal in four of its five games. The other? The Gophers scored seven. Goalie Daniel Lebedeff and the Badgers will try to keep it to the former.
See the full lines below the live blog.
Badgers (4-4)
Forwards
Max Zimmer - Seamus Malone - Will Johnson
Jack Gorniak - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe
Jason Dhooghe - Mick Messner - Jarod Zirbel
Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield
Matthew Freytag
Defensemen
K'Andre Miller - Ty Emberson
Wyatt Kalynuk - Tyler Inamoto
Josh Ess - Peter Tischke
Goaltenders
Daniel Lebedeff
Jack Berry
Johan Blomquist
Golden Gophers (1-3-1)
Forwards
Garrett Wait - Tommy Novak - Blake McLaughlin
Brent Gates Jr. - Rem Pitlick - Brannon McManus
Sampo Ranta - Sammy Walker - Tyler Sheehy
Ryan Norman - Darian Romanko - Jack Ramsey
Defensemen
Ryan Zuhlsdorf - Jack Sadek
Sam Rossini - Clayton Phillips
Ben Brinkman - Tyler Nanne
Matt Denman
Goaltenders
Mat Robson
Eric Schierhorn