The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team has a chance to get to where it has been at the holiday break in the last two seasons and where it has never been before under coach Tony Granato when it hosts Michigan State on Saturday (7 p.m., Fox Sports Wisconsin, 1070 AM).

The Badgers have been one game over .500 at the break in 2016 and 2017. They can get there with a victory over the Spartans.

And a tie or victory would give UW its longest unbeaten streak in the last three seasons. The Badgers are 2-0-3 in their last five games entering the 2018 finale.

UW didn't make any line changes from its 5-3 victory over the Spartans on Friday, meaning Daniel Lebedeff is getting his fifth straight start in goal. John Lethemon will be in the crease for Michigan State; he shut out the Badgers twice last season.

See the full lineups below the live blog.

Badgers (7-7-3, 3-3-3-1 Big Ten)

Forwards

Max Zimmer - Seamus Malone - Will Johnson

Jack Gorniak - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe

Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield

Linus Weissbach - Jason Dhooghe - Matthew Freytag

Mick Messner

Defensemen

Josh Ess - Peter Tischke

K'Andre Miller - Ty Emberson

Wyatt Kalynuk - Tyler Inamoto

Goaltenders

Daniel Lebedeff

Jack Berry

Johan Blomquist

Spartans (6-8-1, 2-4-1-1)

Forwards

Taro Hirose - Patrick Khodorenko - Mitchell Lewandowski

Mitchell Mattson - Sam Saliba - Austin Kamer

Brennan Sanford - Tommy Apap - Cody Milan

Logan Lambdin - Adam Goodsir - Jake Smith

David Keefer

Defensemen

Jerad Rosburg - Dennis Cesana

Damian Chrcek - Zach Osburn

Christian Krygier - Tommy Miller

Goaltenders

John Lethemon

Drew DeRidder

Spencer Wright

Todd D. Milewski covers Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey and the UW Athletic Department for the Wisconsin State Journal.

