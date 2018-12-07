Try 1 month for 99¢

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team goes for its first Friday night victory since the first game of the season when it hosts Michigan State at the Kohl Center (7 p.m., no TV, BTN Plus pay stream, 1310 AM).

Since a 3-0 victory over Boston College on Oct. 12, UW is 0-5-2 on Fridays. The last two weekends, however, have brought ties to open the series.

The Badgers have Linus Weissbach listed as the fourth-line left wing in his return from a 10-game injury absence.

See the full lineups below the live blog.

Badgers (6-7-3, 2-3-3-1 Big Ten)

Forwards

Max Zimmer - Seamus Malone - Will Johnson

Jack Gorniak - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe

Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield

Linus Weissbach - Jason Dhooghe - Matthew Freytag

Mick Messner

Defensemen

Josh Ess - Peter Tischke

K'Andre Miller - Ty Emberson

Wyatt Kalynuk - Tyler Inamoto

Goaltenders

Daniel Lebedeff

Jack Berry

Johan Blomquist

Spartans (6-7-1, 2-3-1-1)

Forwards

Taro Hirose - Patrick Khodorenko - Mitchell Lewandowski

Wojciech Stachowiak - Sam Saliba - Austin Kamer

Brennan Sanford - Tommy Apap - Brody Stevens

Logan Lambdin - Adam Goodsir - Cody Milan

David Keefer

Defensemen

Jerad Rosburg - Dennis Cesana

Butrus Ghafari - Zach Osburn

Christian Krygier - Tommy Miller

Goaltenders

Drew DeRidder

John Lethemon

Spencer Wright

Todd D. Milewski covers Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey and the UW Athletic Department for the Wisconsin State Journal.

