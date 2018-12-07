The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team goes for its first Friday night victory since the first game of the season when it hosts Michigan State at the Kohl Center (7 p.m., no TV, BTN Plus pay stream, 1310 AM).
Since a 3-0 victory over Boston College on Oct. 12, UW is 0-5-2 on Fridays. The last two weekends, however, have brought ties to open the series.
The Badgers have Linus Weissbach listed as the fourth-line left wing in his return from a 10-game injury absence.
See the full lineups below the live blog.
Badgers (6-7-3, 2-3-3-1 Big Ten)
Forwards
Max Zimmer - Seamus Malone - Will Johnson
Jack Gorniak - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe
Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield
Linus Weissbach - Jason Dhooghe - Matthew Freytag
Mick Messner
Defensemen
Josh Ess - Peter Tischke
K'Andre Miller - Ty Emberson
Wyatt Kalynuk - Tyler Inamoto
Goaltenders
Daniel Lebedeff
Jack Berry
Johan Blomquist
Spartans (6-7-1, 2-3-1-1)
Forwards
Taro Hirose - Patrick Khodorenko - Mitchell Lewandowski
Wojciech Stachowiak - Sam Saliba - Austin Kamer
Brennan Sanford - Tommy Apap - Brody Stevens
Logan Lambdin - Adam Goodsir - Cody Milan
David Keefer
Defensemen
Jerad Rosburg - Dennis Cesana
Butrus Ghafari - Zach Osburn
Christian Krygier - Tommy Miller
Goaltenders
Drew DeRidder
John Lethemon
Spencer Wright