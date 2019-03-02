Try 3 months for $3

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team probably will know sometime in the first period of its game against Michigan at the Kohl Center on Saturday (8 p.m., BTN, 1310 AM) whether it got the help it needed to stay in the race for home ice in the Big Ten Conference quarterfinals.

The Badgers need Notre Dame to take at least two points from its 6 p.m. game against Penn State to keep the Badgers in the hunt. If that happens, UW would have to win to tie Michigan for fourth place; the Badgers would own the tiebreaker and take the last home-ice spot.

But that's easier said than done. Michigan hasn't been swept this season and is 9-0-3 after a loss. UW won Friday night's game 5-4 in overtime on Sean Dhooghe's second goal of the contest.

All six seniors are in the UW lineup, with Jarod Zirbel and Jake Bunz replacing Dominick Mersch and Jesper Peltonen from Friday's group.

See the full lineups below the live blog.

Badgers (12-16-5, 8-10-5-2 Big Ten)

Forwards

Roman Ahcan - Seamus Malone - Sean Dhooghe

Linus Weissbach - Tarek Baker - Jack Gorniak

Max Zimmer - Mick Messner - Matthew Freytag

Jason Dhooghe - Brock Caufield - Will Johnson

Jarod Zirbel

Defensemen

Wyatt Kalynuk - Ty Emberson

Josh Ess - Peter Tischke

Tyler Inamoto - Jake Bunz

Goaltenders

Daniel Lebedeff

Jack Berry

Johan Blomquist

Wolverines (13-13-7, 9-9-5-2)

Forwards

Will Lockwood - Nick Pastujov - Jack Becker

Michael Pastujov - Jake Slaker - Jimmy Lambert

Brendan Warren - Adam Winborg - Luke Morgan

Dakota Raabe - Garrett Van Wyhe - Nolan Moyle

Jack Randl

Defensemen

Quinn Hughes - Joseph Cecconi

Jack Summers - Nicholas Boka

Griffin Luce - Nick Blankenburg

Jake Gingell

Goaltenders

Hayden Lavigne

Strauss Mann

0
0
0
0
0

Todd D. Milewski covers Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey and the UW Athletic Department for the Wisconsin State Journal.

