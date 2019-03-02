The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team probably will know sometime in the first period of its game against Michigan at the Kohl Center on Saturday (8 p.m., BTN, 1310 AM) whether it got the help it needed to stay in the race for home ice in the Big Ten Conference quarterfinals.
The Badgers need Notre Dame to take at least two points from its 6 p.m. game against Penn State to keep the Badgers in the hunt. If that happens, UW would have to win to tie Michigan for fourth place; the Badgers would own the tiebreaker and take the last home-ice spot.
But that's easier said than done. Michigan hasn't been swept this season and is 9-0-3 after a loss. UW won Friday night's game 5-4 in overtime on Sean Dhooghe's second goal of the contest.
All six seniors are in the UW lineup, with Jarod Zirbel and Jake Bunz replacing Dominick Mersch and Jesper Peltonen from Friday's group.
See the full lineups below the live blog.
Badgers (12-16-5, 8-10-5-2 Big Ten)
Forwards
Roman Ahcan - Seamus Malone - Sean Dhooghe
Linus Weissbach - Tarek Baker - Jack Gorniak
Max Zimmer - Mick Messner - Matthew Freytag
Jason Dhooghe - Brock Caufield - Will Johnson
Jarod Zirbel
Defensemen
Wyatt Kalynuk - Ty Emberson
Josh Ess - Peter Tischke
Tyler Inamoto - Jake Bunz
Goaltenders
Daniel Lebedeff
Jack Berry
Johan Blomquist
Wolverines (13-13-7, 9-9-5-2)
Forwards
Will Lockwood - Nick Pastujov - Jack Becker
Michael Pastujov - Jake Slaker - Jimmy Lambert
Brendan Warren - Adam Winborg - Luke Morgan
Dakota Raabe - Garrett Van Wyhe - Nolan Moyle
Jack Randl
Defensemen
Quinn Hughes - Joseph Cecconi
Jack Summers - Nicholas Boka
Griffin Luce - Nick Blankenburg
Jake Gingell
Goaltenders
Hayden Lavigne
Strauss Mann