The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will try to keep itself in contention for one of two remaining Big Ten Conference quarterfinal home series spots when it hosts Michigan on Friday at the Kohl Center (8 p.m., BTN, 1310 AM).
The Badgers need three points against the Wolverines and to have Notre Dame get at least two points against Penn State to send their hopes into the final day Saturday. Ohio State has won the regular-season title and Minnesota has already clinched a home spot. UW, Michigan, Notre Dame and Penn State are batting for the other two hosting roles.
UW hasn't trailed Michigan yet this season but got only two ties out of its series in Ann Arbor in November, losing a 3-on-3 overtime and then winning a shootout on consecutive nights.
See the full lines below the live blog.
Badgers (11-16-5, 7-10-5-2 Big Ten)
Forwards
Roman Ahcan - Seamus Malone - Sean Dhooghe
Linus Weissbach - Tarek Baker - Jack Gorniak
Matthew Freytag - Mick Messner - Max Zimmer
Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield - Will Johnson
Jason Dhooghe
Defensemen
Wyatt Kalynuk - Ty Emberson
Josh Ess - Peter Tischke
Jesper Peltonen - Tyler Inamoto
Goaltenders
Daniel Lebedeff
Jack Berry
Johan Blomquist
Wolverines (13-12-7, 9-8-5-2)
Forwards
Will Lockwood - Nick Pastujov - Jack Becker
Michael Pastujov - Jake Slaker - Jimmy Lambert
Brendan Warren - Adam Winborg - Luke Morgan
Dakota Raabe - Garrett Van Wyhe - Nolan Moyle
Jack Randl
Defensemen
Quinn Hughes - Joseph Cecconi
Jack Summers - Nicholas Boka
Griffin Luce - Nick Blankenburg
Jake Gingell
Goaltenders
Hayden Lavigne
Strauss Mann