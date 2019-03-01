Try 3 months for $3

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will try to keep itself in contention for one of two remaining Big Ten Conference quarterfinal home series spots when it hosts Michigan on Friday at the Kohl Center (8 p.m., BTN, 1310 AM).

The Badgers need three points against the Wolverines and to have Notre Dame get at least two points against Penn State to send their hopes into the final day Saturday. Ohio State has won the regular-season title and Minnesota has already clinched a home spot. UW, Michigan, Notre Dame and Penn State are batting for the other two hosting roles.

UW hasn't trailed Michigan yet this season but got only two ties out of its series in Ann Arbor in November, losing a 3-on-3 overtime and then winning a shootout on consecutive nights.

Badgers (11-16-5, 7-10-5-2 Big Ten)

Forwards

Roman Ahcan - Seamus Malone - Sean Dhooghe

Linus Weissbach - Tarek Baker - Jack Gorniak

Matthew Freytag - Mick Messner - Max Zimmer

Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield - Will Johnson

Jason Dhooghe

Defensemen

Wyatt Kalynuk - Ty Emberson

Josh Ess - Peter Tischke

Jesper Peltonen - Tyler Inamoto

Goaltenders

Daniel Lebedeff

Jack Berry

Johan Blomquist

Wolverines (13-12-7, 9-8-5-2)

Forwards

Will Lockwood - Nick Pastujov - Jack Becker

Michael Pastujov - Jake Slaker - Jimmy Lambert

Brendan Warren - Adam Winborg - Luke Morgan

Dakota Raabe - Garrett Van Wyhe - Nolan Moyle

Jack Randl

Defensemen

Quinn Hughes - Joseph Cecconi

Jack Summers - Nicholas Boka

Griffin Luce - Nick Blankenburg

Jake Gingell

Goaltenders

Hayden Lavigne

Strauss Mann

Todd D. Milewski covers Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey and the UW Athletic Department for the Wisconsin State Journal.

