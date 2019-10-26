The No. 6 University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will be looking for a better showing from its power play when it plays No. 13 Clarkson on Saturday at the Kohl Center (7 p.m., no TV, BTN Plus pay stream, 1310 AM).
The Badgers were 0-for-7 in Friday's 4-0 loss despite 14 shots on goal. Coach Tony Granato wanted to see less waiting for the perfect pass to open up and more efforts at the net.
UW will have to play without freshman center Alex Turcotte (illness), a member of the top power play, for the second straight game.
"There's no doubt we could use him in our lineup," Granato said after Friday's game. "But we're deep enough and have enough players that can play with each other to be able to make enough plays to win games."
The Badgers also have shuffled all four forward lines for Saturday's game.
See the full lineup below the live blog.
Badgers (3-2)
Forwards
Linus Weissbach - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe
Roman Ahcan - Dylan Holloway - Cole Caufield
Jack Gorniak - Ty Pelton-Byce - Owen Lindmark
Max Zimmer - Mick Messner - Brock Caufield
Jason Dhooghe
Defensemen
K'Andre Miller - Ty Emberson
Wyatt Kalynuk - Tyler Inamoto
Josh Ess - Mike Vorlicky
Goaltenders
Daniel Lebedeff
Jack Berry
Golden Knights (3-1-1)
Forwards
Jack Jacome - Zach Tsekos - Anthony Romano
Devin Brosseau - Josh Dunne - Haralds Egle
Adam Tisdale - Nick Campoli - Mathieu Gosselin
Chris Klack - Anthony Callin - Grant Cooper
Jamie Collins
Defensemen
Jordan Schneider - Greg Moro
Brian Hurley - Michael Underwood
Shane Kuzmeski - Connor McCarthy
Goaltenders
Frank Marotte
Kris Oldham
Nicholas Latinovich