The No. 6 University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will be looking for a better showing from its power play when it plays No. 13 Clarkson on Saturday at the Kohl Center (7 p.m., no TV, BTN Plus pay stream, 1310 AM).

The Badgers were 0-for-7 in Friday's 4-0 loss despite 14 shots on goal. Coach Tony Granato wanted to see less waiting for the perfect pass to open up and more efforts at the net.

UW will have to play without freshman center Alex Turcotte (illness), a member of the top power play, for the second straight game.

"There's no doubt we could use him in our lineup," Granato said after Friday's game. "But we're deep enough and have enough players that can play with each other to be able to make enough plays to win games."

The Badgers also have shuffled all four forward lines for Saturday's game.

Badgers (3-2)

Forwards

Linus Weissbach - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe

Roman Ahcan - Dylan Holloway - Cole Caufield

Jack Gorniak - Ty Pelton-Byce - Owen Lindmark

Max Zimmer - Mick Messner - Brock Caufield

Jason Dhooghe

Defensemen

K'Andre Miller - Ty Emberson

Wyatt Kalynuk - Tyler Inamoto

Josh Ess - Mike Vorlicky

Goaltenders

Daniel Lebedeff

Jack Berry

Golden Knights (3-1-1)

Forwards

Jack Jacome - Zach Tsekos - Anthony Romano

Devin Brosseau - Josh Dunne - Haralds Egle

Adam Tisdale - Nick Campoli - Mathieu Gosselin

Chris Klack - Anthony Callin - Grant Cooper

Jamie Collins

Defensemen

Jordan Schneider - Greg Moro

Brian Hurley - Michael Underwood

Shane Kuzmeski - Connor McCarthy

Goaltenders

Frank Marotte

Kris Oldham

Nicholas Latinovich

