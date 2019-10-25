If the No. 6 University of Wisconsin men's hockey team is going to improve to 4-1 for only the second time in the last 15 seasons, it'll have to do so against No. 13 Clarkson on Friday (7 p.m., FSW, 1310 AM) without one of its top scorers.

Alex Turcotte, who's tied for the team lead with eight points through four games, has missed all week with a respiratory illness and is out of the lineup for the non-conference series opener at the Kohl Center. Ty Pelton-Byce took his spot on both the line with Linus Weissbach and Cole Caufield and on the top power-play unit in practice this week.

The only time in the last 15 seasons that UW has won four or more of its first five games was 2017-18, when it improved to 4-1 with a victory at Merrimack.

Badgers (3-1)

Forwards

Tarek Baker - Dylan Holloway - Sean Dhooghe

Linus Weissbach - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield

Roman Ahcan - Owen Lindmark - Brock Caufield

Jack Gorniak - Mick Messner - Ryder Donovan

Dominick Mersch

Defensemen

K'Andre Miller - Ty Emberson

Wyatt Kalynuk - Tyler Inamoto

Josh Ess - Mike Vorlicky

Goaltenders

Daniel Lebedeff

Jack Berry

Johan Blomquist

Golden Knights (2-1-1)

Forwards

Jack Jacome - Zach Tsekos - Anthony Romano

Devin Brosseau - Josh Dunne - Haralds Egle

Adam Tisdale - Nick Campoli - Mathieu Gosselin

Chris Klack - Anthony Callin - Grant Cooper

Defensemen

Jordan Schneider - Greg Moro

Brian Hurley - Michael Underwood

Shane Kuzmeski - Connor McCarthy

Dustyn McFaul

Goaltenders

Frank Marotte

Kris Oldham

Nicholas Latinovich

