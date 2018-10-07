The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team ends its longest offseason in 22 years Sunday with an exhibition game against Canadian school Victoria at the Kohl Center (5 p.m., no TV, 100.9 FM).
The 218 days since the 2017-18 season ended with a loss to Michigan on March 3 is the longest since 1996, when the Badgers had 223 days off between the end of one season and the start of the next.
UW is opening the season with an exhibition game for the sixth time. The last two have been against Victoria, which lost 10-1 to the Badgers on Oct. 1, 2016.
Freshman forward Jack Gorniak is the only Badgers player not dressing for Sunday's game. Coach Tony Granato said Saturday that some players might be kept out because of lingering injuries.
See the full line chart below the tweets.
Badgers
Forwards
Max Zimmer - Seamus Malone - Will Johnson
Linus Weissbach - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe
Matthew Freytag - Mick Messner - Jarod Zirbel
Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield
Jason Dhooghe
Defensemen
Tyler Inamoto - Wyatt Kalynuk
Peter Tischke - K'Andre Miller
Josh Ess - Ty Emberson
Jake Bunz - Jesper Peltonen
Goaltenders
Jack Berry
Daniel Lebedeff
Johan Blomquist