VANCOUVER, British Columbia — It's an unusual time of year for the first University of Wisconsin men's hockey exhibition game, and an unusual location.

The Badgers play the University of British Columbia on Friday (9 p.m. Central, no TV, no radio) in the first of two games on their foreign tour. It's UW's first game outside of the U.S. and its first game in August. Its first game in September comes Sunday against the Thunderbirds.

Nothing about these games counts toward the Badgers' record or stats. UW is planning on seeing a number of different combinations through the weekend, and the plan was to rest one line each period.

See the line combinations below the live blog.

Badgers

Forwards

Linus Weissbach - Alex Turcotte - Cole Caufield

Dylan Holloway - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe

Jack Gorniak - Ty Pelton-Byce - Owen Lindmark

Roman Ahcan - Brock Caufield - Ryder Donovan

Max Zimmer - Dominick Mersch - Jason Dhooghe

Mick Messner

Defensemen

K'Andre Miller - Wyatt Kalynuk

Ty Emberson - Josh Ess

Jesper Peltonen - Tyler Inamoto

Mike Vorlicky - Shay Donovan

Goaltenders

Daniel Lebedeff

Jack Berry

Johan Blomquist

Thunderbirds

Forwards

Maxwell James - Austin Glover - Austin Vetterl

Jake Kryski - Tyler Sandhu - Quinn Benjafield

Quentin Greenwood - Matt Revel - Carter Popoff

Brett Clayton - Dryden Michaud - Murphy Stratton

Defensemen

Joe Carvalho - Jerret Smith

Jon Smart - Ryan Pouliot

Shaun Dosanjh - Kyle Becker

Goaltenders

Rylan Toth

Ben Maquignaz

Bucky!

